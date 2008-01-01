Location Austin, TX

Game Server Engineer (Gameplay)

PLAYSTUDIOS is seeking a Game Server Engineer to join the server development team in Austin. This role focuses on creating and improving server-side game logic.

Millions of people play our games daily. The Austin team builds the reliable, large-scale production systems that deliver that gameplay and the tools to manage them. Usability and stability underpin every decision we make and we’re looking for someone who can help us build solutions to empower our users.

The Game Server Engineer will work directly with business stakeholders to define features, Project Managers to scope and schedule deliverables, and QA Testers to achieve high quality products.

PLAYSTUDIOS has a deep passion for quality and we want someone with a high personal bar.

Responsibilities:

Develop server-side game-logic using C# for our suite of online social-casino games.

Create and enhance testing tools using C# and F# to verify games' mathematical integrity and client-facing APIs.

Combine sophisticated social-gaming elements into the core casino games.

Collaborate with game designers and mathematicians.

Work with project manager to break down high-level goals into tasks and timelines.

Requirements:

Expert knowledge of C# of at least 6 years.

Experience with LINQ, functional programming, or the use of first class functions.

Understanding of client-server architecture in RESTful or similar request-response systems.

Thorough understanding of HTTP technologies and REST/JSON interfaces.

Excellent communication and organization skills.

Proven ability to build high quality products.

BS in Computer Science or similar.

Candidates should possess at least three of the following:

Game development experience with shipped titles.

Development experience using ASP.NET Web API 2.

Experience architecting highly scalable backend systems.

Experience using both SQL and NoSQL databases.

Functional programming experience.

Bonus:

Competence in F#, Haskell, OCaml, Scala, Clojure, Scheme, or Common Lisp.

Experience in mathematical programming.

Experience with Couchbase or other NoSQL database.

Familiarity with agile development processes.

Experience writing and maintaining unit tests.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is a developer of engaging casual games for the world’s largest social and mobile platforms. Founded by a team of experienced gaming and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS’ first free-to-play applications myVEGAS Slots & myVEGAS Blackjack combine the best elements of popular social games with established gambling mechanics. Players enjoy an ever-growing collection of slot and table games and the opportunity to earn an unprecedented selection of valuable real-world Rewards.

Benefits and Perks