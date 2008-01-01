Want to Join the Circus?

We are looking for an upbeat, proactive, technically minded Game Producer to join our cast and us help us build and modify amazing games for the incredible micro-amusement park we are building! Our game experiences combine VR, narrative and physical elements (that may or may not include lasers, fire and robots… really!)

In this position, you will be a “hands-on” leader, managing multiple game products from concept to completion. You would work with the game designer, visual artist, engineer and/or third party vendors through all phases of development including pre-production, production (alpha, beta) and submission. Also, you know what the latest immersive games and what experiences blow people’s minds and you can’t wait to make more of them. We always love those who see things differently, aren’t afraid to experiment, and who have a healthy disregard for constraints.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with the team to develop a game plan: establish feature schedules, milestone definitions and phase/sprint goals, that is flexible and allows for change

Own and drive the entire game development cycle, from creative concepts to development to release, on multiple initiatives proactively, on time and on budget

Provide structure in ambiguity, finding answers, solving problems creatively and figuring out how to move the games forward to completion.

Have a great understanding of our development pipelines and work with the Head of Studio to better understand them and organize their teams.

Be a great translator and communicator between all of the team members on the status of live issues, tasks, features, and projects

Identify and track at-risk aspects of development, guiding them to successful completion and deployment

Work with QA to make sure the right things are getting tested and working with the team to make sure the right things are getting fixed

Ensure the team feels empowered in achieving their work and is a part of the schedule creation/task breakdowns to ensure we deliver on-time and at a high quality bar

Requirements

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Producer within the video game industry

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Assertive and outstanding team player with a high level of emotional intelligence.

Strong prioritization and scoping skills, both for personal tasks and for helping developers identify what they should be focusing on.

Enthusiasm for video games and immersive entertainment production.

Proficiency with Jira or similar production-tracking software

Excellent organizational, analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills

Will include the word vaudeville in your cover letter when applying

Four-year degree, or equivalent experience

Experience working in a start-up environment

Benefits

Stock option package commensurate with experience

Flexible PTO

Health benefits

Dog friendly workshop

Super creative work space

Monthly happy hours where we test out all our new games and inventions

About Two Bit Circus

We are a band of mad scientists, artists, inventors, storytellers, educators and performers. We build big games, tell stories with technology, and make liberal use of lasers, fire and robots.* We truly live at the intersection of technology and spectacle, engineering entertainment that is imaginative and interactive. We blur the line between physical and digital playground to create a new world of social amusement.

Founded in 2012, we’ve worked with some of the world’s largest and most exciting companies, including Google, the NFL, Fox Entertainment, Nickelodeon, Pepsi, Samsung, Amazon and GE. Our investors include Jazz, Techstars, Foundry, Intel Capital and Dentsu Ventures.

*We waive all responsibility for accidental violations of physics and/or eyebrow injuries.