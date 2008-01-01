webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Tic Toc Games
Website:
http://www.tictocgames.com
Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Production
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Game Producer

Job description

TicToc Games is seeking a Game Producer with outstanding communication and people management skills who can organize, write easy to understand user stories and subtasks, and has a proven track record of shipping high quality, free-to-play mobile games!

 

Responsibilities

  • Run and facilitate the standard meetings within the SCRUM framework. Daily Standups, Sprint Planning, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospective and Sprint Backlog Refinement

  • Facilitate team members when their production is blocked.

  • Estimate resource requirements and budget.

  • Maintain project budget for internal and outsourced resources.

  • Maintain project documentation.

  • Work directly with external publishers to communicate project status.

  • Coordinate resource needs with other teams to creatively meet the needs of a project.

  • Manage multiple simultaneous projects

 

Requirements

  • Knowledgeable and passionate about Free-to-Play games.

  • A minimum of 5 years as a Game Producer or Associate Producer in video game development.

  • Shipped multiple high quality products as a Game Producer or Associate Producer.

  • Outstanding communications and relationship-building skills

  • Recognized ability to guide and inspire development teams

  • Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design and sound.

  • Exhibited ability to coach and mentor employees at all levels of an organization

  • Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative to make the game better.

  • Excited to learn new software and game development processes.

  • Ownership on creating a positive highly productive work environment.

 

Pluses

  • You have a good understanding of Agile development with SCRUM

  • You know how to read and make queries in analytics systems.

  • You have developed your own games for fun.

  • You love console and pc gaming.

  • You have a base knowledge of Unity

  • You have a higher educational degree

 

Required Application Materials

  • Resume

  • Cover Letter which should include:

    • Why you are interested in working at TicToc Games.

    • What games you are currently playing.

 

**Only submittals with Cover Letters will be considered.



