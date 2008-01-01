Job description

TicToc Games is seeking a Game Producer with outstanding communication and people management skills who can organize, write easy to understand user stories and subtasks, and has a proven track record of shipping high quality, free-to-play mobile games!

Responsibilities

Run and facilitate the standard meetings within the SCRUM framework. Daily Standups, Sprint Planning, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospective and Sprint Backlog Refinement

Facilitate team members when their production is blocked.

Estimate resource requirements and budget.

Maintain project budget for internal and outsourced resources.

Maintain project documentation.

Work directly with external publishers to communicate project status.

Coordinate resource needs with other teams to creatively meet the needs of a project.

Manage multiple simultaneous projects

Requirements

Knowledgeable and passionate about Free-to-Play games.

A minimum of 5 years as a Game Producer or Associate Producer in video game development.

Shipped multiple high quality products as a Game Producer or Associate Producer.

Outstanding communications and relationship-building skills

Recognized ability to guide and inspire development teams

Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design and sound.

Exhibited ability to coach and mentor employees at all levels of an organization

Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative to make the game better.

Excited to learn new software and game development processes.

Ownership on creating a positive highly productive work environment.





Pluses

You have a good understanding of Agile development with SCRUM

You know how to read and make queries in analytics systems.

You have developed your own games for fun.

You love console and pc gaming.

You have a base knowledge of Unity

You have a higher educational degree

Required Application Materials

Resume

Cover Letter which should include: Why you are interested in working at TicToc Games. What games you are currently playing.



**Only submittals with Cover Letters will be considered.







