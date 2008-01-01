Monomi Park is seeking a talented Game Engineer to join our team!





This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office.





We’re looking for a Game Engineer to join development of our hit game, Slime Rancher, as well as the exciting games we cook up in the future. Candidates should be well-versed in software engineering practices, programming, debugging, optimization, and have an unquenchable, burning desire to make and play games!





Candidates should have the following qualities:

B.S. in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Game Development, or related discipline.

3+ years of professional experience in programming/software engineering.

Strong C#/C++ development and optimization skills.

The ability to collaborate within multidisciplinary teams, because making games is a collaborative process through and through!

Experience with modern software engineering tools such as source control systems.



Bonus qualities that give you an edge:

Experience with Unity 3D and/or the Unreal Engine.

Experience with networking, graphics, or physics systems.

Experience with modern game platforms (PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)



The position will be expected to perform the following at Monomi Park:

Play our awesome games and understand them intimately!

Implement new game features in conjunction with designers and artists.

Debug and optimize game logic to improve existing game features and performance.

Implement tools to enable designers and artists to prototype, experiment, and refine new gameplay features.



How to Apply:

Send an email to jobs@monomipark.com with the subject line 'Game Engineer Applicant: YOUR NAME' and if you have one, include a url to your portfolio in the body of the email. If attaching a resume, please format as a pdf or else include a link to your web resume. And just to make sure you’re paying attention, please include what game you’re currently playing in your cover letter.





We’ll be in touch if we feel your experience is a match for this position.



