Do you love games and have a passion for virtual reality? Can you bring imaginative worlds to life through creative programming? We're looking for an industry-experienced game engineer to join our team in Dallas and help us create games, virtual reality experiences and other audacious undertakings.

Flight School is comprised of award-winning artists and technicians exploring the intersection of narrative and emerging technology in games and virtual reality. Our growing team of 30 is looking for driven people who can adapt to working with emerging technologies to produce ground-breaking work. We’re shipping new, original titles for VR in 2018 and are looking for a talented game engineer to help shape them into great games.​

The Game Engineer will combine superior programming skills with the ability to work closely on the design and architecture of video games (console, VR, AR and MR), mobile applications and other interactive computer programs. Experience with iOS and Android development, Unity and/or Unreal Engine, Maya and/or other 3D software is essential. Experience with programming languages such as Python and Ruby is strongly encouraged. Ability to function in a dynamic and innovative creative environment on a diverse slate of projects is key.

Duties:

Develop original interactive experiences in games, VR, AR and other emerging technologies;

Provide technical guidance, leadership and oversight on projects to constantly push the quality and innovation of our experiences, processes and imagery;

Explore technical solutions to creative concept and ideas and ensure their execution, as mandated internally and by clients, deadlines and project objectives;

Demonstrate an in-depth understanding of Software Architecture and Design;

Work with Producers to analyze methodology and provide bid estimates on projects based on input from clients;

Expand our team’s creative capabilities and vision through continued experimentation, research and professional development.

Education and Experience:

3+ years related industry programming experience with a portfolio of published games;

Unreal Engine, Unity, Maya, C#, C++ and other 3D Software programming skills;

Preferred BS in Computer Science or technology related degree;

Experience developing, deploying and supporting successful games and mobile applications;

Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and meet deadlines required;

Ability to work in a collaborative environment and to interact successfully with artists, producers and others during software development cycle;

Self-managed and self-disciplined. Must take initiative in handling above duties and additional tasks which will aid the function of the organization;

If interested, please go here and apply: https://jobs.reelfx.com/