Game Development Support/Technical Director (Technical Project Specialist)

Digital Media & Technology

Los Angeles, California



USC's School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) is seeking a Technical Project Specialist to join its team. USC's School of Cinematic Arts is considered one of the premier film schools in the country and works on the cutting edge of technology in interactive media and game design. The school’s game program is consistently ranked amongst the best in the U.S. The Technical Project Specialist will work with the faculty and staff in Digital Media & Technology and the Interactive Media & Games Division (IMGD) to understand the curriculum and identify and implement the best technologies related to interactive media and games. They will evaluate new technology and tools as opportunities for innovation and excellence, determine its value to on-going projects and will respond to day-to-day technical issues.



The Technical Project Specialist will be responsible for the planning, design, analysis, implementation and quality assurance of the lab environments in the Interactive Media & Games division within the School of Cinematic Arts. They will also provide support for the computer labs in SCA’s Media Arts and Practice division. They will develop, test and maintain the development environment for the students, establish standards and procedures for project development, including quality assurance and processes. They will work with the division and SCA’s Senior Technologist to define the technological strategy for the student development teams, the pipeline, tools, and key development procedures. They will also manage development servers, code sharing systems, and team collaboration/project management technology. The Technical Project specialist will also maintain back-ups of all production assets and code.



The Technical Project Specialist is responsible for troubleshooting project development across multiple platforms and programming paradigms. The successful candidate will enjoy the challenge of troubleshooting novel techniques and quickly adapting to new frameworks. In an environment with a wide spectrum of projects, the position requires both patience and the ability to think outside the box.



The person in this position will possess an in-depth knowledge of the field of interactive media and games, with a focus on planning and implementing game development technology pipelines and strategies, as well as the integration of new hardware and software into the IMGD environments. The ideal candidate is a motivated problem solver who can identify and resolve issues, working both independently and collaboratively with the technical team and faculty. They will have significant experience in supporting professional game development environments, possess excellent communication skills and be comfortable in a hectic environment. They should be a team player, able to set priorities on their own especially when under pressure. They must be flexible, willing to learn new skills and eager to share information.



Job Accountabilities:

Executes within all areas of systems integration, hardware selection and configuration.

Provides a variety of consulting and support services in areas with specialized software in game development environments.

Provides advanced troubleshooting of gaming and interactive project development across multiple platforms and programming paradigms.

Adapts quickly to new frameworks and technologies and actively debugs errors caused by novel pipelines and tools.

Serves as key resource for specialized technology project information.

Conducts research on new technologies as requested. Stays informed on new developments in game technology arena.

Supervises and trains student workers. Provides leadership, guidance and direction.

Provides support for SCI labs as needed. Supports IMGD curricular events.

Work with school’s leadership to build relationships with potential supporters and donors.



Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor's Degree with 3 years directly related work experience in game development studio pipelines.



The salary range for this position is $35.89 - $41.02 hourly (approximately $70,000-$80,000 annual) and will work a standard 37.5 hour work week.



Minimum Education: Bachelor's degree, Combined experience/education as substitute for minimum education

Minimum Experience: 2 years

Minimum Field of Expertise: Expert skill-level and specialized experience in specialty area. Experience with the design, modification, operation, installation, and maintenance of IT equipment and systems as well as information technology project management.



