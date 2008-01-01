Overview: Our Game Developer role is located in our Pioneer Square Game Studio office. This role is responsible for the ddevelopment of mobile games for Android, iOS, and desktop/mobile web. Role covers a wide range of development areas including graphics, sound, game design and networking. Responsibilities: • Develops major gameplay features or systems, designs and implements robust, complete, extensible, and innovative solutions to technical or creative challenges. • Works closely with designers and artists to implement their ideas, providing technical, creative, and scheduling feedback; expands and adapts designs to meet project goals. • Supports external developers to use our existing tech and create new tech for our apps. • Performs schedule and roadmap planning, and provides time estimates and task breakdowns for high level project requirements to leads and management. • Keeps co-workers informed about progress of programming deliverables as well as non-programming prerequisites for feature implementation. • Works independently and with other departments to help meet requirements for functionality, scope control, fun factor, and performance. • Creates and compiles documentation in the following areas: o Workflow Development o Outsource Support o Plugin Support o Tools Support o Marketing Support • Other duties and responsibilities may be assigned, as needed. Experience: • Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related area, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience. • Requires strong software development skills and prior games experience. • Must be fluent in C# and Unity3D • Proficiency with MS Windows Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook). • Effective written and verbal communication skills. • Excellent problem solving skills. • Ability to think logically and critically. • Self-motivated with strong work ethic. • Passionate about game development. • Must be a team player. • Demonstrates great attention to detail. • Capable of working on multiple projects and teams within tight deadlines. • Effective time management skills. • Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with all levels of staff. Bonus Skills: • Strong proficiency in JavaScript and HTML5 game development a plus • Graphics programming experience (2D, 3D). • Network/Multiplayer programming experience. • Expertise in an area relevant to online game programming (i.e. networking, database, rendering, distributed systems, UI, etc.) is a plus. • Experience with social APIs (e.g. Facebook). • Experience with game engines or middleware. • Has shipped mobile game(s) on iOS/Android.
Overview:
Our Game Developer role is located in our Pioneer Square Game Studio office. This role is responsible for the ddevelopment of mobile games for Android, iOS, and desktop/mobile web. Role covers a wide range of development areas including graphics, sound, game design and networking.
Responsibilities:
• Develops major gameplay features or systems, designs and implements robust, complete, extensible, and innovative solutions to technical or creative challenges.
• Works closely with designers and artists to implement their ideas, providing technical, creative, and scheduling feedback; expands and adapts designs to meet project goals.
• Supports external developers to use our existing tech and create new tech for our apps.
• Performs schedule and roadmap planning, and provides time estimates and task breakdowns for high level project requirements to leads and management.
• Keeps co-workers informed about progress of programming deliverables as well as non-programming prerequisites for feature implementation.
• Works independently and with other departments to help meet requirements for functionality, scope control, fun factor, and performance.
• Creates and compiles documentation in the following areas:
o Workflow Development
o Outsource Support
o Plugin Support
o Tools Support
o Marketing Support
• Other duties and responsibilities may be assigned, as needed.
Experience:
• Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related area, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
• Requires strong software development skills and prior games experience.
• Must be fluent in C# and Unity3D
• Proficiency with MS Windows Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook).
• Effective written and verbal communication skills.
• Excellent problem solving skills.
• Ability to think logically and critically.
• Self-motivated with strong work ethic.
• Passionate about game development.
• Must be a team player.
• Demonstrates great attention to detail.
• Capable of working on multiple projects and teams within tight deadlines.
• Effective time management skills.
• Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with all levels of staff.
Bonus Skills:
• Strong proficiency in JavaScript and HTML5 game development a plus
• Graphics programming experience (2D, 3D).
• Network/Multiplayer programming experience.
• Expertise in an area relevant to online game programming (i.e. networking, database, rendering, distributed systems, UI, etc.) is a plus.
• Experience with social APIs (e.g. Facebook).
• Experience with game engines or middleware.
• Has shipped mobile game(s) on iOS/Android.