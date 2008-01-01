Overview: Our Game Developer role is located in our Pioneer Square Game Studio office. This role is responsible for the ddevelopment of mobile games for Android, iOS, and desktop/mobile web. Role covers a wide range of development areas including graphics, sound, game design and networking. Responsibilities: •Develops major gameplay features or systems, designs and implements robust, complete, extensible, and innovative solutions to technical or creative challenges. •Works closely with designers and artists to implement their ideas, providing technical, creative, and scheduling feedback; expands and adapts designs to meet project goals. •Supports external developers to use our existing tech and create new tech for our apps. •Performs schedule and roadmap planning, and provides time estimates and task breakdowns for high level project requirements to leads and management. •Keeps co-workers informed about progress of programming deliverables as well as non-programming prerequisites for feature implementation. •Works independently and with other departments to help meet requirements for functionality, scope control, fun factor, and performance. •Creates and compiles documentation in the following areas: oWorkflow Development oOutsource Support oPlugin Support oTools Support oMarketing Support •Other duties and responsibilities may be assigned, as needed. Experience: •Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related area, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience. •Requires strong software development skills and prior games experience. •Must be fluent in C# and Unity3D •Proficiency with MS Windows Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook). •Effective written and verbal communication skills. •Excellent problem solving skills. •Ability to think logically and critically. •Self-motivated with strong work ethic. •Passionate about game development. •Must be a team player. •Demonstrates great attention to detail. •Capable of working on multiple projects and teams within tight deadlines. •Effective time management skills. •Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with all levels of staff. Bonus Skills: •Strong proficiency in JavaScript and HTML5 game development a plus •Graphics programming experience (2D, 3D). •Network/Multiplayer programming experience. •Expertise in an area relevant to online game programming (i.e. networking, database, rendering, distributed systems, UI, etc.) is a plus. •Experience with social APIs (e.g. Facebook). •Experience with game engines or middleware. •Has shipped mobile game(s) on iOS/Android.

Overview:

Our Game Developer role is located in our Pioneer Square Game Studio office. This role is responsible for the ddevelopment of mobile games for Android, iOS, and desktop/mobile web. Role covers a wide range of development areas including graphics, sound, game design and networking.

Responsibilities:

• Develops major gameplay features or systems, designs and implements robust, complete, extensible, and innovative solutions to technical or creative challenges.

• Works closely with designers and artists to implement their ideas, providing technical, creative, and scheduling feedback; expands and adapts designs to meet project goals.

• Supports external developers to use our existing tech and create new tech for our apps.

• Performs schedule and roadmap planning, and provides time estimates and task breakdowns for high level project requirements to leads and management.

• Keeps co-workers informed about progress of programming deliverables as well as non-programming prerequisites for feature implementation.

• Works independently and with other departments to help meet requirements for functionality, scope control, fun factor, and performance.

• Creates and compiles documentation in the following areas:

o Workflow Development

o Outsource Support

o Plugin Support

o Tools Support

o Marketing Support

• Other duties and responsibilities may be assigned, as needed.

Experience:

• Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related area, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

• Requires strong software development skills and prior games experience.

• Must be fluent in C# and Unity3D

• Proficiency with MS Windows Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook).

• Effective written and verbal communication skills.

• Excellent problem solving skills.

• Ability to think logically and critically.

• Self-motivated with strong work ethic.

• Passionate about game development.

• Must be a team player.

• Demonstrates great attention to detail.

• Capable of working on multiple projects and teams within tight deadlines.

• Effective time management skills.

• Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with all levels of staff.

Bonus Skills:

• Strong proficiency in JavaScript and HTML5 game development a plus

• Graphics programming experience (2D, 3D).

• Network/Multiplayer programming experience.

• Expertise in an area relevant to online game programming (i.e. networking, database, rendering, distributed systems, UI, etc.) is a plus.

• Experience with social APIs (e.g. Facebook).

• Experience with game engines or middleware.

• Has shipped mobile game(s) on iOS/Android.