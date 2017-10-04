As our new Game Developer at Firstborn, you’ll work with a nimble, innovative team to architect, develop and support key systems for gaming. You will build new features and tools and tackle technical issues across a variety of areas pertaining to game development.

You’ll have the chance to get your hands dirty with a variety of projects ranging from VR experiences to shipping gaming titles to market. You should be comfortable collaborating with people across a range of different disciplines and your passion for gaming means you’re hungry to create awesome work and always seeking out new opportunities to learn and grow.

Key Duties

Building new games and experiences within Unreal Engine 4.

Working closely with designers, technical artists and other programmers to architect and develop key game systems.

Solving problems and inefficiencies by troubleshooting, designing and coding solutions alongside studio and development teams.

Ensuring newly developed engine systems are maintained for code cleanliness, performance, and extensibility.

Must Have

Experience building game titles using Unreal Engine 3 or 4 and/or Unity.

Strong 3D math skills and deep understanding of C++

Experience with data structures and algorithms.

Abiliy to solve problems and addressing technical issues across different stages of game development.

Strong written and verbal communications skills.

Ability to collaborate effectively with programmers, artists and designers.

Ability to write clean, legible and maintainable code.

Self-driven, detail-oriented and motivated to learn and grow.

Passion for videogames and game development.

No ego

Good to Have

Experience building Maya plug-ins and pipelines.

Experience with all stages of game development from early concept to shipping.

Experience with C#, Lua and Python.

Desire to mentor junior programmers

Firstborn offers an excellent compensation package that includes:

Competitive salary (compensation will be based on experience).

100% covered Medical, Dental, and Long Term Disability Insurance.

We also offer Vision, Short-term disability, and life insurance at no cost.

401K matching.

Enthusiastic, fast paced work environment with great people who love what they do.

For consideration please submit your application on our careers page: https://www.firstborn.com/careers/game-developer.

We regret that we are only able to respond to those selected for an interview.