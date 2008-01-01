Game Developer/Architect

Do you have a passion for video gaming with a solid background in architecture and enterprise application integration? Have you had previous experience fusing physical and digital experiences together? Do you see the potential of Mobile Augmented and Mixed Reality in expanding users’ interactions? Want to work for a great company and IT group? We are looking for someone who can help us expand our digital footprint and ensure that we are positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the mobile and desktop gaming environment, as well as opportunities in IOT.

Then perhaps you want to work for Hasbro IT!

Function/Purpose:

The Enterprise Architect works across one or more projects or disciplines at all stages of the system lifecycle (define, design, and build). This individual works closely with the project management and business teams to ensure projects can be delivered. A key focus of this role is to ensure that the business, IT strategies and relevant trends are consistently expressed in Hasbro’s systems and processes. The Enterprise Architect will ensure that they are the bridge with the business to keep them abreast of the latest technologies as it relates to connect our customers to the digital landscape (whether it is mobile gaming, VR, or IOT.)

The EA will interface with a wide variety of people throughout the organization at differing levels of technical expertise. They will be routinely working with diverse virtual teams across a globally dispersed, matrixed organization. The EA will be responsible for collaborating with experts throughout the business and across various technical disciplines to ensure that solution designs are comprehensive, cost effective, inter-operable, and compliant with applicable policies and standards.



Primary Duties and Responsibilities

Develop business, information and technical architectures that are aligned with IT strategies and principles

Document all enterprise architecture design and analysis work in accordance with IT standards

Perform gap analysis and develop optimized road maps to support strategic initiatives

Lead the evaluation and selection of technology solutions in support of business requirements

Consult with application or infrastructure development projects to ensure compliance with enterprise architecture

Communicate Enterprise Architecture strategies, principals, standards, policies and procedures

Participate in evaluation and recommendation of all third-party products.

Participate on team delivering projects through their complete lifecycles (requirements, design, development, launch)

Critical Skills:

Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies

Ability to translate business needs into enterprise architecture requirements

Ability to estimate the financial impact of enterprise architecture alternatives

Ability to navigate complex political situations to ensure successful change management

Knowledge of business process re-engineering principles and processes

Knowledge of network and security architecture

Education and Experience Requirements: