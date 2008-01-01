Game Designer - Systems

Cryptic Studios is currently seeking a full-time Systems Designer to work on our exciting new and ongoing projects. This design position has responsibilities that could range from creating and maintaining fun and balanced combat gameplay, to new system development, to reward creation, to the creation of new enemy groups. In addition to those systems level tasks, we would like someone with an active interest or general knowledge of content creation. The scope of content work could range from populating areas with enemies, scripting of behaviors and events, and light mission creation.



Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused, and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we look for people who have a passion for what they do and work well in teams to create and operate fun and challenging online games.



Every day you could be:



• Balancing variables to create a combat experience that is fun for diverse playstyles.

• Creating a new system to further the depth and replayability of our games.

• Producing rewards to be used in existing or freshly created systems.

• Developing exciting new enemy groups for players to combat.

• Implementing data for character and NPC abilities.

• Assisting the content team with populating zones with NPCs and small missions.

• Providing an example of professionalism and excellence to the rest of the team.



What we'd like to see:



• Cryptic is looking for self-starters with a good sense of accountability and ownership

• Experience designing and implementing large numbers of game assets such as items, weapons, spells, or monsters.

• Experience with scripting and/or data implementation.

• An active interest or general knowledge of designing and implementing mission content.

• 2+ years of industry experience.

• Quantitative study of game systems.

• Strong math and analytical skills.

• Veteran game player.

• MMO and/or RPG experience as player or designer.

• 4-year degree required (or equivalent experience in relevant field)



Must be eligible to work in the United States.



Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com