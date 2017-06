Summary:

Do you love playing games? Do you love designing and implementing unique and deep gameplay systems? We’re looking for a passionate designer to join our team and be a primary contributor to the design of our next game.

Responsibilities:

Work with design team to conceptualize, implement, tune, and balance a broad variety of gameplay systems and mechanics

Communicate with other departments to effectively produce the assets and code support required for system features

Design, tune, and balance all guns

Mainly responsible for single player systems, but will have significant responsibilities to multiplayer as well

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Designer with 3-5 years of systems design experience in either single or multiplayer 3d action games

Significant technical proficiency, required to have some experience with C++, C#, Lua, or other scripting language, and a clear grasp of basic computer science concepts

Experience implementing and fine tuning gun systems for console or PC games

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete a design test.