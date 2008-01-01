webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Intrepid Studios Inc
Website:
http://www.AshesofCreation.com
Location:
San Diego, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Game Designer

Intrepid Studios is on the search for talented and self-directed Game Designers. We are currently in development of an MMORPG called Ashes of Creation, and are looking for passionate and dedicated designers to join our project. Intrepid Studios is located in beautiful San Diego, California, and we are looking for Full Time, in-house designers who are willing to give their heart and soul to building the next greatest MMORPG.

Responsibilities -

  • Designing and implementing events, tasks and quests.
  • World population and npc behaviors.
  • Item design and iteration.
  • Interactive object placement and set dressing.
  • PC and NPC ability design and implementation.

Requirements -

  • Scripting or programming experience in Lua, C#, C++ or other relevant language.
  • Conversant in 3d editors.
  • Strong ability to communicate ideas clearly and concisely
  • Strong technical and creative design skills – can bring an idea from conceptualization to completion.
  • Unafraid of writing detailed design documentation.
  • Demonstrable experience in game design (mods, unfinished titles, or shipped titles)
  • High attention to detail, clean implementations.
  • Takes feedback and criticism well, understands the collaborative and creative processes.
  • A love and understanding of MMORPGs and the challenges of designing for one.
  • Is a team player, first and foremost.

Extra Credit-

  • Experience with Unreal 4 and Blueprint scripting.
  • Experience on a multiplayer title.
  • Playable examples of previous work.
