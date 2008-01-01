Game Designer

Experience with Unreal 4 and Blueprint scripting.

Is a team player, first and foremost.

A love and understanding of MMORPGs and the challenges of designing for one.

Takes feedback and criticism well, understands the collaborative and creative processes.

Demonstrable experience in game design (mods, unfinished titles, or shipped titles)

Strong technical and creative design skills – can bring an idea from conceptualization to completion.

Strong ability to communicate ideas clearly and concisely

Scripting or programming experience in Lua, C#, C++ or other relevant language.

PC and NPC ability design and implementation.

Designing and implementing events, tasks and quests.

Intrepid Studios is on the search for talented and self-directed Game Designers. We are currently in development of an MMORPG called Ashes of Creation , and are looking for passionate and dedicated designers to join our project. Intrepid Studios is located in beautiful San Diego, California, and we are looking for Full Time, in-house designers who are willing to give their heart and soul to building the next greatest MMORPG.

