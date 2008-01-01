ABOUT THE POSITION

You fancy yourself a master of compelling interaction and the word "Player" to you isn't a social manipulator, but a person to design hazards for. DreamSail Games is looking for individuals with these qualities who dare to craft thrilling entertainment for the VR era of gamers.

LOCATION

New York City

EXPERIENCE & SKILLS

Prior experience designing 3D or VR games in Unreal 4 or Unity

Can build unique and engaging gameplay spaces that are capable of story-telling Script gameplay events, and have a passion for creating systems and interactions in the context of entertainment design

Experience/Interest in working with virtual reality headsets such as the Oculus Rift

RESPONSIBILITIES

Communicates their ideas clearly and impactfully through written, verbal, and visual means.

Maintains a personality that is eager for criticism and highly collaborative with programmers and artists to find the best solutions to complicated problems.

EXTRA

Prior programming experience in C++ or C#

Experience with Unreal and it's Blueprint system

Experience with 3D modeling in relation to game development using Unreal BSP, Google Sketchup, Maya, or 3D Studio Max

Extensive VR experience

Understanding of cinematic pacing

FLSA STATUS

Exempt

SALARY

Competitive. Commensurate with experience.

HOURS

Full Time

HOW TO APPLY

Email jobs@dreamsailgames.com with the heading “Game Designer: YOUR NAME.” Please send a resume as well as links to any released/published games you were involved with.

ABOUT DREAMSAIL GAMES

"DreamSail" is a motto for a situation that ANY creative would want for themselves. The act of DreamSailing is to pursue the optimism of embarking on a creative journey while acknowledging the spice of adventure that one should expect from any voyage. No ship is guaranteed to ever reach its destination, and this sentiment keeps us pragmatic in the pursuit of our dreams. Culturally, we are proud to acknowledge the personal ambitions of our employees and our ability solve development smartly to ensure the production of fantastic games. The over-arching goal is to create a game experience that can take our player community along for an emotionally significant ride. We want our players to not just interact with our end products - but over the course of their development as well. Everyone sails with us.

ABOUT THE POSITION

You fancy yourself a master of compelling interaction and the word "Player" to you isn't a social manipulator, but a person to design hazards for. DreamSail Games is looking for individuals with these qualities who dare to craft thrilling entertainment for the VR era of gamers.

LOCATION

New York City

EXPERIENCE & SKILLS

Prior experience designing 3D or VR games in Unreal 4 or Unity Can build unique and engaging gameplay spaces that are capable of story-tellingScript gameplay events, and have a passion for creating systems and interactions in the context of entertainment designExperience/Interest in working with virtual reality headsets such as the Oculus Rift.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Communicates their ideas clearly and impactfully through written, verbal, and visual means.

Maintains a personality that is eager for criticism and highly collaborative with programmers and artists to find the best solutions to complicated problems.

EXTRA

Prior programming experience in C++ or C#

Experience with Unreal and it's Blueprint system

Experience with 3D modeling in relation to game development using Unreal BSP, Google Sketchup, Maya, or 3D Studio Max

Extensive VR experience

Understanding of cinematic pacing

FLSA STATUS Exempt

SALARY Competitive. Commensurate with experience.

HOURS Full Time



HOW TO APPLY

Email jobs@dreamsailgames.com with the heading “Game Designer: YOUR NAME.” Please send a resume as well as links to any released/published games you were involved with.



ABOUT DREAMSAIL GAMES

"DreamSail" is a motto for a situation that ANY creative would want for themselves. The act of DreamSailing is to pursue the optimism of embarking on a creative journey while acknowledging the spice of adventure that one should expect from any voyage. No ship is guaranteed to ever reach its destination, and this sentiment keeps us pragmatic in the pursuit of our dreams.

Culturally, we are proud to acknowledge the personal ambitions of our employees and our ability solve development smartly to ensure the production of fantastic games. The over-arching goal is to create a game experience that can take our player community along for an emotionally significant ride. We want our players to not just interact with our end products - but over the course of their development as well.Everyone sails with us.