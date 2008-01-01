webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
DreamSail Games
Website:
http://www.dreamsailgames.com
Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Game Designer

ABOUT THE POSITION

You fancy yourself a master of compelling interaction and the word "Player" to you isn't a social manipulator, but a person to design hazards for. DreamSail Games is looking for individuals with these qualities who dare to craft thrilling entertainment for the VR era of gamers.

LOCATION

New York City

EXPERIENCE & SKILLS

Prior experience designing 3D or VR games in Unreal 4 or Unity 

Can build unique and engaging gameplay spaces that are capable of story-telling Script gameplay events, and have a passion for creating systems and interactions in the context of entertainment design

Experience/Interest in working with virtual reality headsets such as the Oculus Rift

RESPONSIBILITIES

Communicates their ideas clearly and impactfully through written, verbal, and visual means.

Maintains a personality that is eager for criticism and highly collaborative with programmers and artists to find the best solutions to complicated problems.

EXTRA 

Prior programming experience in C++ or C# 

Experience with Unreal and it's Blueprint system 

Experience with 3D modeling in relation to game development using Unreal BSP, Google Sketchup, Maya, or 3D Studio Max 

Extensive VR experience 

Understanding of cinematic pacing

FLSA STATUS

  Exempt

SALARY

Competitive. Commensurate with experience.

HOURS

 Full Time

HOW TO APPLY

Email jobs@dreamsailgames.com with the heading “Game Designer: YOUR NAME.” Please send a resume as well as links to any released/published games you were involved with.

ABOUT DREAMSAIL GAMES

"DreamSail" is a motto for a situation that ANY creative would want for themselves. The act of DreamSailing is to pursue the optimism of embarking on a creative journey while acknowledging the spice of adventure that one should expect from any voyage. No ship is guaranteed to ever reach its destination, and this sentiment keeps us pragmatic in the pursuit of our dreams. Culturally, we are proud to acknowledge the personal ambitions of our employees and our ability solve development smartly to ensure the production of fantastic games. The over-arching goal is to create a game experience that can take our player community along for an emotionally significant ride. We want our players to not just interact with our end products - but over the course of their development as well. Everyone sails with us. 

