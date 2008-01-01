Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School or equivalent
Game Designer (Multiplayer)
Summary:
Do you love playing multiplayer games? Are you fascinated with the nuances of things like weapon design and player progression systems? Do you love designing and implementing unique and deep gameplay systems? We’re looking for a passionate multiplayer designer to join our team and be a primary contributor to the design of our next multiplayer game.
Responsibilities:
- Design, implement, and balance multiplayer gameplay systems such as game modes, progression systems, player abilities, and weapons
- Prototype your ideas using our in-house scripting language and other tools
- Act as producer for your work, collaborating across disciplines to get work done and clear dependencies, ensuring deadlines are met, and championing aspects of the gameplay
- Work directly with artists, programmers, animators and other game designers to contribute to the vision of the game
- Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed
Requirements & Skills:
- Experience in multiplayer design for PC or console games
- Minimum 3 years of games industry experience
- Strong methodology and problem solving ability and with a focus on multiplayer systems
- Strong and effective communication skills
- Exceptional team player with the ability to collaborate without losing sight of the gameplay vision
- Willingness to take design direction when offered
- Experience playing 3rd person console games
Bonus Skills:
- Scripting or programming experience
- Multiplayer Map design experience
- Good working knowledge of Maya, 3DS Max or similar 3D package
- Experience developing third-person action games
As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete a design test.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.