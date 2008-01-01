webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Naughty Dog
Website:
http://www.naughtydog.com
Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
Associate Degree
Game Designer (Multiplayer Layout)

Summary:

Do you love playing multiplayer games? Do you love designing maps and game modes? Are you obsessed with map design elements like sightlines, player pathing, and theming? We’re looking for a passionate multiplayer designer to join our team and be a primary contributor to the design of our next multiplayer game.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for multiplayer level layouts by creating simplified level geometry and performing extensive play-testing and iteration
  • Contribute to the design of game modes and game mechanics
  • Prototype your ideas using our in-house scripting language and other tools
  • Act as producer for your work, collaborating across disciplines to get work done and clear dependencies, ensuring deadlines are met, and championing aspects of the gameplay
  • Work directly with artists, programmers, animators and other game designers to contribute to the vision of the game
  • Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

  • Experience in multiplayer design for PC or console games
  • Strong methodology and problem solving ability and with a focus on multiplayer layout
  • Good working knowledge of Maya, 3DS Max or similar 3D package
  • Strong and effective communication skills
  • Exceptional team player with the ability to collaborate without losing sight of the gameplay vision
  • Willingness to take design direction when offered
  • Experience playing 3rd person console games
  • Games industry experience preferred

Bonus Skills:

  • Scripting or programming experience
  • Experience developing third-person action games

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete a design test.

