Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
Associate Degree
Game Designer (Multiplayer Layout)
Summary:
Do you love playing multiplayer games? Do you love designing maps and game modes? Are you obsessed with map design elements like sightlines, player pathing, and theming? We’re looking for a passionate multiplayer designer to join our team and be a primary contributor to the design of our next multiplayer game.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for multiplayer level layouts by creating simplified level geometry and performing extensive play-testing and iteration
- Contribute to the design of game modes and game mechanics
- Prototype your ideas using our in-house scripting language and other tools
- Act as producer for your work, collaborating across disciplines to get work done and clear dependencies, ensuring deadlines are met, and championing aspects of the gameplay
- Work directly with artists, programmers, animators and other game designers to contribute to the vision of the game
- Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed
Requirements & Skills:
- Experience in multiplayer design for PC or console games
- Strong methodology and problem solving ability and with a focus on multiplayer layout
- Good working knowledge of Maya, 3DS Max or similar 3D package
- Strong and effective communication skills
- Exceptional team player with the ability to collaborate without losing sight of the gameplay vision
- Willingness to take design direction when offered
- Experience playing 3rd person console games
- Games industry experience preferred
Bonus Skills:
- Scripting or programming experience
- Experience developing third-person action games
As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete a design test.
