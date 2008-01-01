Game Designer (Multiplayer Layout)

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete a design test.

Do you love playing multiplayer games? Do you love designing maps and game modes? Are you obsessed with map design elements like sightlines, player pathing, and theming? We’re looking for a passionate multiplayer designer to join our team and be a primary contributor to the design of our next multiplayer game.

