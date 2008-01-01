Imbellus Overview





We are looking for exceptional people who share our mission: to reinvent how we measure human potential. At Imbellus, we build technology-enabled assessments that evaluate how people think instead of what they know. We believe our society must prioritize developing minds that do what computers cannot. By changing assessments, we reorient the education system and employers to measure what matters.





We love this challenge. We know that what has worked for decades in other contexts, might not work in ours. So we don’t default on expertise, instead we test every assumption with logic, each idea with reasoning, and all conclusions with “prove it.” We choose learning over ego so that our product and our people become the best.





You’ll probably enjoy working with us if

You’re a systems thinker; you’d rather debate the concept than argue the example; you prize logic and reason

You’re restless when not learning something new or stretching yourself

You understand that at a fast-growing startup, priorities may shift rapidly. You value exposure across functions and are prepared to work on whichever team or goal is most impactful.

You’re willing to open-mindedly challenge your own and others’ ideas, but also commit to the ultimate direction when the time comes

You feel accountable and hold others to a high standard



We’re looking for a GAME DESIGNER

We are seeking a game designer who delights in inventing their way through constraints. You will partner with our scientists, artists, and engineers to design the systems that govern our simulation, the objects that populate it and the interactions between them, and then script these in Unity. Your challenge is to balance reality, game design, and our core goal of assessment.

What you’ll be doing at Imbellus:

Author game design documents

Collaborate with engineering and art to implement and tune features and content

Design objects, object properties and object interactions within a feature or system, while maintaining harmony within overall game’s structure

Design and conduct playtests; create reports with playtest data and distribute to team

Use usability testing data and focus group data to inform design and tuning decisions



What you’ll need to succeed at Imbellus:

3+ years in game industry, can be relevant schooling, internships, job, etc.

Simulation design experience a plus

Unity scripting experience a plus

Interested in complex systems and hands on development

Our name comes from the Latin word “Imbellis,” a breed of Betta fish. Betta fish don’t swim in schools. Welcome to our fish tank.