Game Designer

Flight School is comprised of award-winning artists and technicians exploring the intersection of narrative and emerging technology in games and virtual reality. Our growing team of 30 is looking for driven people who can adapt to working with emerging technologies to produce ground-breaking work. We’re shipping our first virtual reality game, Manifest 99, this summer and are seeking great team members to join us in creating our next project.

Duties:

• Able to create original ideas and also work from existing concepts and stories;

• Write and maintain documentation about designs and stay up-to-date with other designs;

• Pitch and explain game ideas to programmers, artists, directors and managers in a concise and effective manner;

• Work well and at times lead a team of fellow game designers and developers;

• Have a thorough understanding of the current and projected market and target audiences for different games and game platforms;

• Must take initiative in handling assigned duties and additional tasks which will aid the function of the organization.

Education and Experience:

• 3+ years of game design experience with a variety of platforms and game types;

• Experience in developing gameplay systems that involve story elements;

• Basic understanding of Unreal and Unity;

• Basic programming knowledge or ability to work with programmers to create comprehensive gameplay;

• Proficiency with software to help pitch and develop ideas in 2D and 3D (i.e. Photoshop, Maya);

• Strong organizational and leadership skills;

• Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and meet required deadlines in a collaborative environment;

• Must be flexible. Flight School Studio is a growing venture working in cutting-edge and highly creative technologies. As with any mid-size studio, members of the Flight School team wear multiple hats. Our employees approach their jobs in a serious manner but in an environment that is conducive to free expression and creativity;

• A solid understanding of current best practices in VR and AR game mechanics.

Apply here: https://jobs.reelfx.com/positions/game-designer-for-flight-school-dallas-studio-only-386