webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Tynker
Website:
http://www.tynker.com
Location:
Mountain View, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, Browser Based Games, iOS
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
10
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

GAME DESIGNER AT TYNKER

Are you a creative thinker with a can-do attitude? Do you want to play a key role in the development of a new computing platform -- one designed to teach children computational thinking and programming skills in a fun, intuitive and imaginative way? Are you interested in joining a team of all-stars with a history of starting and building successful companies?

If you answered "yes" to these questions, consider joining us at Tynker. We're looking for fellow innovators who are passionate about preparing kids for the next millennium. Get in on the ground floor of an innovative new company that is changing the way kids learn and leverage technology.


The Role: Game Designer at Tynker

Tynker is looking for a highly creative and versatile game designer who can storyboard games, design game levels, and define goal progression. In this role, you will own the overall process from conceiving innovative game play to analyzing real-time feedback and adjust designs accordingly. You will work in conjunction with artists, developers and designers to implement and launch new games and levels. Your primary goal is to keep kids motivated and engaged in the creative learning environment.



Primary Responsibilities:

  • Define goal progression for tynker users of different age groups
  • Storyboard games, programming challenges, and game levels
  • Own the overall process from conceiving innovative game play to implementation
  • Work with an amazing team of artists, game developers and designers to plan, implement and launch new games
  • Clearly articulate game designs, gameplay, and visuals using Photoshop, Illustrator, and other tools
  • Define gameplay for web, tablet and phone-based games
  • Understand our k-12 audience and build something special for them
  • Keep users motivated and engaged in the creative learning environment
  • Plan balancing, monetization of virtual economies and driving player behavior
  • Create reward structures and incentives within the game environment
  • Analyze excel models for incentives and levels



Required Qualifications:

  • At least 3-5 years experience as a game designer, preferably with casual, social or mobile games
  • Ability to fully document features including game systems, game mechanics, economy, UI, characters and story
  • Strong knowledge of analytics and how to use data in game design
  • Working knowledge of programming concepts (loops, functions, conditionals) is a must
  • Expert with creating reward structures and incentives in game environment
  • Ability to present concepts and receive feedback
  • Willing to take creative risks
  • Must be passionate about gaming and be up to date on game design literature and best practices
  • Art direction and animation design is a big plus
  • Previous technical experience and broad knowledge of game system capabilities is a plus
  • You need to be able to multi-task and work well under pressure


Salary and Benefits

  • Salary based on potential and experience
  • Stock option package
  • Complete benefits package includes full healthcare (Medical, eye care, dental)
  • Easy Commute - Near San Antonio Caltrain Station

All positions are located in Mountain View, near the San Antonio Caltrain station.


About Tynker

We're a passionate group of developers, educators, gamers, hackers — oh yeah, and parents. We started Tynker in order to give our own kids a more engaging introduction to programming. We have offices in Mountain View, Chicago and New York.Since 2012, Tynker has been on a mission to make coding easy and accessible for kids. More than 30 million kids have started programming with Tynker.


Games and Links

Play games - https://tynker.com
About us - https://www.tynker.com/about/
Funding - https://techcrunch.com/2016/05/31/tynker-raises-7-1m-to-expand-its-code-teaching-programs-to-new-schools-and-regions/

Apple Stores world-wide using Tynkerhttps://techcrunch.com/2016/06/21/apple-launches-coding-camps-for-kids-in-its-retail-stores/

How to Apply

Send us your resume and portfolio at

jobs [AT] tynker.com

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested