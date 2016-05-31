Are you a creative thinker with a can-do attitude? Do you want to play a key role in the development of a new computing platform -- one designed to teach children computational thinking and programming skills in a fun, intuitive and imaginative way? Are you interested in joining a team of all-stars with a history of starting and building successful companies?



If you answered "yes" to these questions, consider joining us at Tynker. We're looking for fellow innovators who are passionate about preparing kids for the next millennium. Get in on the ground floor of an innovative new company that is changing the way kids learn and leverage technology.





The Role: Game Designer at Tynker



Tynker is looking for a highly creative and versatile game designer who can storyboard games, design game levels, and define goal progression. In this role, you will own the overall process from conceiving innovative game play to analyzing real-time feedback and adjust designs accordingly. You will work in conjunction with artists, developers and designers to implement and launch new games and levels. Your primary goal is to keep kids motivated and engaged in the creative learning environment.







Primary Responsibilities:



Define goal progression for tynker users of different age groups

Storyboard games, programming challenges, and game levels

Own the overall process from conceiving innovative game play to implementation

Work with an amazing team of artists, game developers and designers to plan, implement and launch new games

Clearly articulate game designs, gameplay, and visuals using Photoshop, Illustrator, and other tools

Define gameplay for web, tablet and phone-based games

Understand our k-12 audience and build something special for them

Keep users motivated and engaged in the creative learning environment

Plan balancing, monetization of virtual economies and driving player behavior

Create reward structures and incentives within the game environment

Analyze excel models for incentives and levels





Required Qualifications:



At least 3-5 years experience as a game designer, preferably with casual, social or mobile games

Ability to fully document features including game systems, game mechanics, economy, UI, characters and story

Strong knowledge of analytics and how to use data in game design

Working knowledge of programming concepts (loops, functions, conditionals) is a must

Expert with creating reward structures and incentives in game environment

Ability to present concepts and receive feedback

Willing to take creative risks

Must be passionate about gaming and be up to date on game design literature and best practices

Art direction and animation design is a big plus

Previous technical experience and broad knowledge of game system capabilities is a plus

You need to be able to multi-task and work well under pressure



Salary and Benefits



Salary based on potential and experience

Stock option package

Complete benefits package includes full healthcare (Medical, eye care, dental)

Easy Commute - Near San Antonio Caltrain Station

All positions are located in Mountain View, near the San Antonio Caltrain station.





About Tynker



We're a passionate group of developers, educators, gamers, hackers — oh yeah, and parents. We started Tynker in order to give our own kids a more engaging introduction to programming. We have offices in Mountain View, Chicago and New York.Since 2012, Tynker has been on a mission to make coding easy and accessible for kids. More than 30 million kids have started programming with Tynker.





