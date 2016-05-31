Are you a creative thinker with a can-do attitude? Do you want to play a key role in the development of a new computing platform -- one designed to teach children computational thinking and programming skills in a fun, intuitive and imaginative way? Are you interested in joining a team of all-stars with a history of starting and building successful companies?
If you answered "yes" to these questions, consider joining us at Tynker. We're looking for fellow innovators who are passionate about preparing kids for the next millennium. Get in on the ground floor of an innovative new company that is changing the way kids learn and leverage technology.
The Role: Game Designer at Tynker
Tynker is looking for a highly creative and versatile game designer who can storyboard games, design game levels, and define goal progression. In this role, you will own the overall process from conceiving innovative game play to analyzing real-time feedback and adjust designs accordingly. You will work in conjunction with artists, developers and designers to implement and launch new games and levels. Your primary goal is to keep kids motivated and engaged in the creative learning environment.
All positions are located in Mountain View, near the San Antonio Caltrain station.
About Tynker
We're a passionate group of developers, educators, gamers, hackers — oh yeah, and parents. We started Tynker in order to give our own kids a more engaging introduction to programming. We have offices in Mountain View, Chicago and New York.Since 2012, Tynker has been on a mission to make coding easy and accessible for kids. More than 30 million kids have started programming with Tynker.
Games and Links
Play games - https://tynker.com
About us - https://www.tynker.com/about/
Funding - https://techcrunch.com/2016/05/31/tynker-raises-7-1m-to-expand-its-code-teaching-programs-to-new-schools-and-regions/
Apple Stores world-wide using Tynkerhttps://techcrunch.com/2016/06/21/apple-launches-coding-camps-for-kids-in-its-retail-stores/
How to Apply
Send us your resume and portfolio at
jobs [AT] tynker.com