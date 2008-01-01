Game Design, Instructor or Asst. Professor

Position Summary:

Teach 30-32 credit hours over fall and spring semesters. Teaching assignment may include day, evenings, weekends, and/or multiple campus locations. Develop, revise and update curriculum in collaboration with the department faculty and director or chair. May develop and teach online courses. Instruct, support, advise and provide timely feedback to students in accordance with DACC policy and procedures. Participate in and serve on department, division, and college committees, program advisory councils, task forces and working groups. Maintain professional and academic competence and participate in professional development activities. As appropriate, assist with cooperative education or clinical work site development and student placement. Maintain office hours as mandated by division and college policy. Function as advisor to students, both individually and as assigned to student clubs and groups. Perform other related duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Previous experience teaching in a community college setting.

• Master’s degree in animation & game design technology or appropriate field.

• Demonstrated proficiency in animation and game design and at least one of the following: web, audio/video recording and editing, and the professional game development pipeline.

• Experience with Crysis Engine, Unreal Developer’s Kit (UDK), Unity 3D and Maya. Experience in coding, Motion Capture (MOCAP), 3D Studio Max, Zbrush, Motion Builder, Adobe Creative Suite and Virtual Reality (VR) development.

• Both industry and independent game development will be highly valued in the review of candidates, along with a portfolio of games designed (including digital, tabletop, big games, etc.).

• Successful Community college teaching in media/graphics field.

• Knowledge of innovative, creative teaching and learning methodologies for post-secondary students.

• Experience with media, evolving instructional technologies, and distance learning programs and delivery.

• Experience in developing curriculum, measuring student learning outcomes, evaluating course efficacy, and assessing and improving student learning.

• Endorsement of the teaching philosophy of DACC which supports a goal of success for all students through active learning experiences and strong faculty involvement.

• Demonstrated experience teaching and relating to students from diverse academic, socioeconomic, and cultural backgrounds.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills working with students, colleagues, staff, supervisors, and the community.

• Bilingual competence in Spanish and English will be considered an asset.

Apply here: http://jobs.nmsu.edu/postings/27481