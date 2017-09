Experience working full stack to build server components for game features

Curiosity that drives you to continually learn new things

Understanding of and interest in successful free to play game design and development

Shipped and operated at least two mobile free to play games

Understanding of server authoritative feature design and implementation

In depth experience with mobile game development on iOS or Android

Deep knowledge of data structures, algorithms and design patterns and how to apply them to the problem at hand

3+ years experience in C++, Java, ObjC, or C#

Collaborate with designers and artists to bring our games to life

Be a generalist with additional depth in one or more areas such as graphics, audio, networking or AI

Work with a small, focused team to help design and build successful free to play games on iOS and Android

Build delightful multiplayer free to play games for iOS and Android with a team of experienced veterans.

