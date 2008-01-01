Game Art and Design Adjunct Professor

WOODBURY UNIVERSITY
Game Art and Design – Adjunct Professors
The Game Art & Design program at Woodbury University in Burbank is growing. We are looking for experienced part-time faculty for our Fall 2017 classes.
Game Design Courses:
-- Story Development for Interactive Media
Making interactive non-linear “short stories” with Unity.
-- Game Level Design
-- User Interface Design
-- App Development for Virtual Reality (Oculus Rift consumer hardware)
The above design and development courses work primarily with Unity3D and C#, with Shader Forge, crazybump, Illustrator, etc.
Game Art Courses
-- Maya Fundamentals
-- Materials, Lighting & Rendering (Maya, Quixel Suite, Substance Painter)
-- 3D Character Design & Modeling (Zbrush)
-- 3D Character Rigging (Maya)
-- 3D Character Animation (Maya, Motion Builder)
Different game art courses work with this software:
Maya, Quixel 2.0, zBrush, Mudbox, Motion Builder, Xnormals, crazybump
Adobe Creative Suite, etc.
Requirements for all Adjunct Professors:
Application:
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the positions are filled. All documents should be sent electronically and include: (1) a current CV which lists educational and employment history; (2) a letter of interest, to:
Human Resources Office
Woodbury University
7500 N Glenoaks Blvd
Burbank, CA 91504-1052
Email: HR@woodbury.edu
Fax: 818-767-7567
Woodbury University is an EEO/AA institution committed to multicultural diversity in its peoples and programs.