Company Name:
Woodbury University
Website:
http://www.woodbury.edu
Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Part Time
Platform
Mac OS X, Windows Mobile
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Game Art and Design Adjunct Professor

WOODBURY UNIVERSITY

Game Art and Design – Adjunct Professors

 

The Game Art & Design program at Woodbury University in Burbank is growing. We are looking for experienced part-time faculty for our Fall 2017 classes.

 

Game Design Courses:

-- Story Development for Interactive Media

Making interactive non-linear “short stories” with Unity.

-- Game Level Design

-- User Interface Design

-- App Development for Virtual Reality (Oculus Rift consumer hardware)

The above design and development courses work primarily with Unity3D and C#, with Shader Forge, crazybump, Illustrator, etc.

 

Game Art Courses

-- Maya Fundamentals

-- Materials, Lighting & Rendering (Maya, Quixel Suite, Substance Painter)

-- 3D Character Design & Modeling (Zbrush)

-- 3D Character Rigging (Maya)

-- 3D Character Animation (Maya, Motion Builder)

Different game art courses work with this software:

Maya, Quixel 2.0, zBrush, Mudbox, Motion Builder, Xnormals, crazybump

Adobe Creative Suite, etc.

 

Requirements for all Adjunct Professors:

  • Familiarity and knowledge of many video games, old, and new.
  • Experience managing class rosters, attendance, timely grading of assignments.
  • Able to provide critical, informed, and creative feedback to students.
  • Able to instruct and guide students through best practices of game prototyping, play testing, iteration, presentation and collaboration.
  • Published game title(s) a major plus.       

 

Application:

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the positions are filled.  All documents should be sent electronically and include: (1) a current CV which lists educational and employment history; (2) a letter of interest, to:

 

Human Resources Office

Woodbury University

7500 N Glenoaks Blvd

Burbank, CA  91504-1052

Email: HR@woodbury.edu

Fax:  818-767-7567

 

Woodbury University is an EEO/AA institution committed to multicultural diversity in its peoples and programs.

