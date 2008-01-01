FX Developer
Baobab Studios creates VR animationThrough compelling stories, believable characters, immersive worlds, beautiful art, and high-quality animation – we inspire you to dream by bringing out your sense of wonder.
Responsibilities
Develop and build effects systems for real time animation using Unity
Design particle and fluid simulations to create stunning effects
Collaborate with graphics engineers to utilize proprietary effects systems
Collaborate with creative leadership to design effects elements
Design, implement, and maintain tools for a new VR production pipeline
Requirements
3+ years experience as an animator in film, commercials or game effects.
Strong eye for motion and lighting for effects elements
Knowledge of Python or other scripting languages
Knowledge of Houdini effects tools
Demo reel that demonstrates previous effects work
Preferred
Knowledge of C++
Experience creating effects in Unity
Experience with virtual reality
Knowledge of real time effects techniques and ability to profile and optimize effects systems for real time rendering
Knowledge of Maya or other effects packages