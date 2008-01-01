webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Baobab
http://www.baobabstudios.com/
Redwood City, California
United States
Visual Arts
Full Time
Enhanced / Virtual Reality
2
Mid-Senior Level
Bachelor's Degree
FX Developer


FX Developer

  Baobab Studios creates VR animation

Through compelling stories, believable characters, immersive worlds, beautiful art, and high-quality animation – we inspire you to dream by bringing out your sense of wonder.

Responsibilities

  • Develop and build effects systems for real time animation using Unity

  • Design particle and fluid simulations to create stunning effects

  • Collaborate with graphics engineers to utilize proprietary effects systems

  • Collaborate with creative leadership to design effects elements

  • Design, implement, and maintain tools for a new VR production pipeline


Requirements

  • 3+ years experience as an animator in film, commercials or game effects.

  • Strong eye for motion and lighting for effects elements

  • Knowledge of Python or other scripting languages

  • Knowledge of Houdini effects tools

  • Demo reel that demonstrates previous effects work

Preferred

  • Knowledge of C++

  • Experience creating effects in Unity

  • Experience with virtual reality

  • Knowledge of real time effects techniques and ability to profile and optimize effects systems for real time rendering

  • Knowledge of Maya or other effects packages

 

