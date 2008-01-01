FX Developer

Knowledge of Maya or other effects packages

Knowledge of real time effects techniques and ability to profile and optimize effects systems for real time rendering

Knowledge of C++

Knowledge of Python or other scripting languages

Strong eye for motion and lighting for effects elements

3+ years experience as an animator in film, commercials or game effects.

Design, implement, and maintain tools for a new VR production pipeline

Collaborate with creative leadership to design effects elements

Collaborate with graphics engineers to utilize proprietary effects systems

Design particle and fluid simulations to create stunning effects

Develop and build effects systems for real time animation using Unity

Through compelling stories, believable characters, immersive worlds, beautiful art, and high-quality animation – we inspire you to dream by bringing out your sense of wonder.

