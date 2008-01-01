FBI, ATV, CTU, ATF, ETA, HR, TSA, MIA, RSVP, RIP, CSI, WTF, WHO, IMO, LOL - these are all acronyms that everyone knows. Well, Insomniac Games is searching for an FX wizard. We are looking for a talented artist to create effects to work and assist in gameplay, environment, and the cinematics of our game. If you are interested- keep reading:
Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:
- Create, design and implement real-time particle effects using both static and animating 2D/3D elements
- Place effects throughout levels and cinematics
- Paint particle and decal textures
- Create simulations for gameplay elements
- Create FX shaders with node-based shader networks
- Create FX textures (color, normal, specular, ambient occlusion, height, and incandescent maps.)
- Create simple geometry and assign UV’s
- Optimize FX for framerate and memory
- Collaborate with other departments to ensure that FX are implemented appropriately in the game engine
- Work with Art Director to maintain FX art direction for game
- Self-directed and ability to work independently: Understands and adds to the overall art style of game
- Orchestrates complex FX events involving layering and timing of different FX to create a believable scene
- Prototype effect concepts for gameplay and engine
- Other duties may be assigned
Education and/or Experience:
- Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Proficient in Maya, competent working with joints and locators, keyframing, rigid body simulations, hard surface modeling, and UV mapping.
- Proficient in Photoshop for painting and editing textures.
- Proficient with node-based shader networks.
- Knowledge of other visual effects software a plus.
Other Skills: Good people skills, collaborative attitude, and good observation skills and ability to use reference materials. Ability to work independently. Proficient Animation and timing skills. Solid traditional arts background a plus.
If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for, please use the link below. Please note is a project hire but benefit eligible role. We look forward to hearing from you. Thanks!