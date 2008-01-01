FBI, ATV, CTU, ATF, ETA, HR, TSA, MIA, RSVP, RIP, CSI, WTF, WHO, IMO, LOL - these are all acronyms that everyone knows. Well, Insomniac Games is searching for an FX wizard. We are looking for a talented artist to create FX to work and assist in gameplay, environment, and the cinematics of our game. If you are interested- keep reading!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Create, design and implement real-time particle effects using both static and animating 2D/3D elements

Place effects throughout levels and cinematics

Paint particle and decal textures

Create simulations for gameplay elements

Create FX shaders with node-based shader networks

Create FX textures (color, normal, specular, ambient occlusion, height, and incandescent maps.)

Create simple geometry and assign UV’s

Optimize FX for framerate and memory

Collaborate with other departments to ensure that FX are implemented appropriately in the game engine

Orchestrates complex FX events involving layering and timing of different FX to create a believable scene

Prototype effect concepts for gameplay and engine

Help guide further development of internal effects editing tools

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Proficient in Maya, competent working with joints and locators, keyframing, rigid body simulations, hard surface modeling, and UV mapping

Proficient in Photoshop for painting and editing textures

Proficient with node-based shader networks

Knowledge of other visual effects software a plus

Other Skills: Good people skills, collaborative attitude, and good observation skills and ability to use reference materials. Ability to work independently. Proficient Animation and timing skills. Solid traditional arts background a plus.

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for – then we look forward to hearing from you. Please note that this is a benefit eligible, but temporary role, expecting to last about 12 months. Just the link below and apply directly to the role. Thanks!