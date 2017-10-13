Full-time Faculty and Game Designer-in-Residence

Position:

Full-time one year residency in MICA’s new Game Lab and Game Design program. The Game Lab of the Maryland Institute College of Art invites applications for this one year position with a non-renewable contract in a non-tenure institution beginning August, 2018.

Job Description:

This one-year teaching / research appointment is a unique opportunity for one designer to work closely with our students, research lab, and the larger MICA community over the course of the 2018-2019 academic year. The resident will teach 12 credits per year (2 courses per semester) and is expected to complete a game or other play-based project during the course of the residency. We are looking for a designer who is creating cutting edge work in the field of games and wants to gain further teaching experience.

The resident is expected to be an active member of the game, art, and design communities of the Maryland Institute College of Art and the Baltimore community at large. Applicants proposing projects which creatively engage our community will be given preference.

MICA and the Interactive Arts Department are committed to enriching the diversity of our faculty and pedagogical viewpoints. Candidates who demonstrate an ability to forward these goals are encouraged to apply.

Requirements:

An active professional practice which includes some combination of the following: released games, game art projects, game research, or game scholarship.

A diverse interest in games and play including tabletop games, games as art, games for change, urban games, etc...

An active interest in teaching, with preference given to those having prior games-related experience including college-level teaching, workshop leading, or tutorial production.

A detailed project proposal for work to be completed over the course of the residency.

Candidate must successfully complete a full background check

Valued, but not required:

A history of working across disciplines with other artists, designers, and those outside of the field of game design.

A track record of working with nonprofits, government agencies, or companies on collaborative courses and projects.

Experience that is informed by multiple worldviews; and approaches to theory that are inclusive of non-western cultures and practices.

Additional Information:

Salary: Commensurate with experience and college policy; excellent benefits package.

Apply: The College will review applications as received. Although materials received before December 1, 2017 are best assured of receiving full consideration, the position will remain open until filled. All inquiries, nominations and applications will be held in the strictest confidence.



Application Instructions:

Visit https://micahr.slideroom.com. You will be asked to login or create a login. Once you have logged in, please follow these instructions. Instructions will also be posted in Slide­Room as you are applying.

Submit online: Two multi-page PDF documents.

The first multi-page PDF document should include:

● Letter of application

● Comprehensive CV

● Links to 5 -10 online work samples.

● Names and contact information including address, phone and email for three references.

Links to live URLs may be submitted as well, but will be considered as a secondary source. Any additional media (MOV, MP3, etc.) should be formatted for Apple computers and have representative still image and description information in the PDF portfolio document.

The second multi-page PDF document should include a project proposal

● Overview

● Detailed Description

● Project Timeline (September, 2018 - May, 2019)

● Deliverables

● Diagram / Imagery

Please format PDF documents for screen resolution and viewing. No physical media are requested nor will be returned.