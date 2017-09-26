FULL-STACK WEB ENGINEER - TEMPORARY
Who We Are:
The Core Technology Group at 2K is filled with some of the brightest minds in the business, whose expertise is routinely called upon by the groups behind Civilization, Borderlands, Mafia, and others. When some of the best studios in the world have needs in the online space, the Core Tech Products team answers the call. We fill our team with those who thrive working on everything from front-end UI to back-end databases to build exceptional user experiences. If you are passionate about working in the game industry and implementing full-stack functionality to support our online services, come join our team.
What We Need:
We are looking for a highly effective Full-Stack Web Engineer to contribute to the development of compelling online features for use in existing and new games. Our platform keeps maturing, and will benefit from a strong arm who is proficient building sharable components for multiple platforms (including next generation consoles), collaborating with engineers and partner developers to integrate them and applying best practices to deliver a performant full-featured SDK.
Job Responsibilities Will Include:
Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:
You will be a great fit for our team if you are very passionate about solving day-to-day problems with smart, elegant, and simple solutions. You iterate fast, adapt well-known tools, and leverage the latest web development standards to produce the best possible experience. You excel in environments that are fast-paced and rapidly changing, and know the value of being creative, autonomous, and collaborative. You have a sense of urgency about your customer’s requests, and can deliver quality work in a timely manner. Overall, you are bold in action and make the right choices to take our web applications to the next level.
Minimum Requirements:
To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=2159