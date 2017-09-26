



FULL-STACK WEB ENGINEER - TEMPORARY

Who We Are:

The Core Technology Group at 2K is filled with some of the brightest minds in the business, whose expertise is routinely called upon by the groups behind Civilization, Borderlands, Mafia, and others. When some of the best studios in the world have needs in the online space, the Core Tech Products team answers the call. We fill our team with those who thrive working on everything from front-end UI to back-end databases to build exceptional user experiences. If you are passionate about working in the game industry and implementing full-stack functionality to support our online services, come join our team.

What We Need:

We are looking for a highly effective Full-Stack Web Engineer to contribute to the development of compelling online features for use in existing and new games. Our platform keeps maturing, and will benefit from a strong arm who is proficient building sharable components for multiple platforms (including next generation consoles), collaborating with engineers and partner developers to integrate them and applying best practices to deliver a performant full-featured SDK.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Participate in and embrace our engineering culture and values

Work on web applications and web based tools used for various business groups at 2K

Work with product owners to take requirements and turn them into working features across the stack

Work with product owners and designer to design and build UI / UX

Mentor junior engineers, working with them to improve their skills and contributions

Maintain and improve existing web applications and web based tools

Demonstrate best practices for building maintainable software

Deliver continuous improvement in the quality of our software

Support and maintain the systems we build; establish and maintain the knowledge to use them and understand how they work end to end

Produce excellent, thorough documentation for internal and external teams

Work with limited supervision under tight time constraints and response to rapidly evolving requirements

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

You will be a great fit for our team if you are very passionate about solving day-to-day problems with smart, elegant, and simple solutions. You iterate fast, adapt well-known tools, and leverage the latest web development standards to produce the best possible experience. You excel in environments that are fast-paced and rapidly changing, and know the value of being creative, autonomous, and collaborative. You have a sense of urgency about your customer’s requests, and can deliver quality work in a timely manner. Overall, you are bold in action and make the right choices to take our web applications to the next level.

Minimum Requirements:

Strong background building web applications

Professional experience with at least one back-end programming language (e.g. Python, Ruby, Java, PHP)

Professional experience working with back-end MVC frameworks (e.g. Django, Rails, Express.js)

Professional experience working with modern front-end frameworks (e.g. VueJS, EmberJS, React)

Professional experience with at least one database technology (e.g. MySQL, mongodb, etc.)

Strong verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills

Proficient using Source Control tools (e.g. Git, Perforce)

Familiarity with RESTful services and developing REST APIs

Familiarity with CI/CD tools (e.g. Jenkins, Team City)

Experience following SCRUM in an Agile environment

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=2159