Build delightful multiplayer free to play games for iOS and Android with a team of experienced veterans.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with designers and artists to bring our games to life

Collaborate with designers and artists to bring our games to life

Implement both client and server side game features

Implement both client and server side game features

Be a generalist with additional depth in one or more areas such as graphics, audio, scalable servers, networking or AI

Be a generalist with additional depth in one or more areas such as graphics, audio, scalable servers, networking or AI

Work with a small, focused team to help design and build successful free to play games on iOS and Android

Work with a small, focused team to help design and build successful free to play games on iOS and Android

Requirements

3+ years experience in C#, ObjC, C++ or Java

Deep knowledge of data structures, algorithms and design patterns and how to apply them to the problem at hand

Experience with Unity mobile game development on iOS or Android

Shipped and operated at least one mobile free to play game

Understanding of and interest in successful free to play game design and development

Experience with secure, scalable RESTful API design and development for mobile games