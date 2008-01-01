Executive Producer - WBIE (supporting WB Games Montreal)

SUMMARY OF POSITION:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (“WBIE”), a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group, is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all current and future platforms. WBIE is seeking an Executive Producer responsible for overseeing WB, Games Montreal, a subsidiary of WBIE and a division of WB Games Inc. WB Games, Montreal is the developer of upcoming DC franchise console games.



One of our key strategies is to deliver fewer, bigger, better, digitally powered AAA console games, and this person needs to help define and shape the future of the console franchises developed at WB, Games Montreal. This includes pursuing innovation, strong in-game economies, games as a service, robust content plans, analytics and business intelligence.



The Executive Producer should have experience with internal and external game console development processes, game economies, live game services, multi-player games, superior operational skills and excellent verbal and written communication skills. Must be a team player, highly organized, self-motivated, and detail oriented with great follow-through skills and the ability to prioritize and manage large complex organizational and executional issues.



Responsibilities include forging strong, successful partnerships with WB Games, Montreal and external development teams associated with WB Games, Montreal franchises, including day-to-day communication and management as necessary. It also include overseeing localization efforts, managing licensor requests and feedback, helping to manage QA efforts internally, and closely tracking submission and approval process with the Developer, 1st Party Partners, and other internal and external stakeholders. The Executive Producer will ensure that milestones are delivered on-time, on-budget and complete as per the approved Development plan, and that the approved submissions maintain a high standard of brand integrity.



JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Executive Producer manages the publishing activities associated with WB Games Montreal’s console game development projects.

Serve as a primary contact to WB Games Montreal throughout the production process across all WB Games, Montreal console franchises.

Works collaboratively with WB Games Montreal staff to help shape product positioning and features.

Oversees the high-level production process, stakeholder communication and management of WB Games, Montreal plus additional development teams needed to support the WB Games, Montreal franchises.

Oversees the review, and feedback of milestone submissions from WB Games, Montreal.

Oversees the review, comments and approval of milestone submissions for external development teams assigned to support WB Games, Montreal projects.

Assists producers in budget management against individual product P&L’s for multiple projects.

Develops strong relationships with internal studios to establish and maintain a reliable and timely flow of information and materials to all parties as necessary for assigned projects.

Works with studio management to help identify and mitigate project risks.

Identifies and establishes required production group process and workflow improvements to ensure timely and high quality delivery of assigned projects.

Work directly with business development on Developer Agreements when applicable and communicate production related issues to the appropriate parties for assigned projects.

Works across the publishing organization to drive accountability for development goals.

Coordinates and liaises with all necessary departments and divisions to facilitate execution of projects and materials in a professional manner. This includes keeping WBIE department heads apprised of products status.

Works closely with the appropriate production and other internal WBIE staff to research and identify and/or obtain clearances for all materials needed for the creation of assigned projects.

Keep all key stakeholders informed of product status and vision through the preparation and presentation of appropriate project materials (including milestone updates, work-in-progress presentations, etc.)

Participates in creation of franchise plans for WB Games, Montreal product IP with a particular focus being games made for the "core games" market.

Creation, implementation and management of production processes, policies and procedures.

Improving and evolving the WBIE production and organizational management structure, process and procedures.

Analyze competitive products and new business opportunities and make recommendations to senior management.

Work with other Warner Bros. and Time Warner divisions to identify and execute synergistic opportunities as needed.

Writes and completes timely performance reviews.

Mentors and develops Senior Producers, Producers, and Associate Producer



JOB REQUIREMENTS:

College degree or equivalent preferred.

Game design/production training a plus.

Previous Senior or Executive Producer experience or equivalent with game developer or publisher.

10+ years’ experience in console videogame game production; experience shipping console games necessary.

Game Development experience, through an entire product’s development from Concept to Street.

A strong background and understanding of multi-platform video game production preferred.

Practical experience in setting, guiding and evaluating multiple styles of production processes.

Multi-language localization experience.

Experience with multiplayer games.

Strong and effective communication with multiple teams is required, including: developers, business development, marketing, PR, creative, QA, Exec and more.

Strong project and time management skills with a proven ability to focus on priorities, solve complex problems, juggle multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

Deadline driven and detail-oriented – a strategic thinker with a high attention to detail.

Must excel at following up on task completion, identifying dependencies and disseminating information to staff and management.

Excellent leadership interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects, set priorities and meet deadlines.

Ability to create, maintain, and track comprehensive project schedules.

Ability to identify and resolve conflicts between budget, schedule and design goals.

Ability to identify and mitigate risks.

Ability to work under tight schedules and high-stress environment.

Enthusiastic, positive, team oriented, and organized.

Solid knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Online/internet skills. Knowledge of MS Project and Powerpoint a plus.

