Company Name:
Crystal Dynamics
Website:
http://www.crystald.com/careers
Location:
Redwood City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Production
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Executive
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Executive Producer

Position Summary

Crystal Dynamics is looking for a talented, enthusiastic, and highly organized Executive Producer with demonstrable project management experience to take on a major production role in building our next AAA franchise. We are looking for an individual with outstanding communication skills and a proven track record in Development and Production. A successful Executive Producer will coordinate, track, and guide activities of other Producers, Associate Producers and a full development staff to ensure that projects are completed on time and with high quality. Exposure to formal project management techniques in an internal development environment a must; previous experience building and maintaining schedules is essential.

Essential Duties

  • Scope the Solution - Work with Lead Producers, Senior Producers and discipline Leads to determine resources necessary to complete projects.
  • Plan and Execute - use project management tools, production methodologies, and leadership level dialogue to maintain tight schedules and high standards of quality.
  • Deliver - Oversee, coordinate, track and manage the activities of the team to ensure that project goals are completed on time.
  • Team Player - to other Producers and Associate Producers to assist in solving higher level complex project management issues.
  • Professional Problem Solver - Identify and fix bottlenecks, as well as clearing roadblocks both on the day-to-day and in the longer term.
  • Cheerlead - Provide motivation, direction, and improve best practices
  • Building - Assist with recruiting and interviewing candidates for positions in product development where needed.
  • Partnership - Coordinate with internal Brand/Marketing, external Marketing, Outsourcing resources, first party console resources, as needed, and other duties as assigned.

Competencies, Skills & Knowledge:

  • Ability to communicate professionally and effectively as a mediator between all development disciplines, as well as with upper management.
  • Demonstrated ability to self-prioritize and execute with minimal supervision, while also leading by example.
  • Proven experience managing schedules and requirements to implement desired features.
  • Proactive in finding new ways to problem solve and work with resolutions.
  • Unrelenting self-motivation, positive attitude, and initiative.
  • Proven conflict management and evaluation, mitigation and risk resolution.
  • Deep knowledge about the game development process and industry trends at large.

Essential Requirements:

  • Experience shipping two or more major AAA console titles as an Executive Producer.
  • 5 – 7 years of game development experience in an internal development Production role.
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft Project, Excel, Word, & PowerPoint.
  • Proficiency with project management and version control software tools such as Hansoft and Perforce.
  • A demonstrated understanding of various Production methodologies is required. Experience managing external resources, remote contractors, and vendors.
  • Will consider candidates with previous experience as Development Directors or Project Managers.
  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

Pluses:

  • Scrum Master certification
  • Development discipline specific history (art, engineering, design, QA)

Crystal Dynamics is an EOE and M/F/D/V employer.

