Position Summary



Crystal Dynamics is looking for a talented, enthusiastic, and highly organized Executive Producer with demonstrable project management experience to take on a major production role in building our next AAA franchise. We are looking for an individual with outstanding communication skills and a proven track record in Development and Production. A successful Executive Producer will coordinate, track, and guide activities of other Producers, Associate Producers and a full development staff to ensure that projects are completed on time and with high quality. Exposure to formal project management techniques in an internal development environment a must; previous experience building and maintaining schedules is essential.

Essential Duties

Scope the Solution - Work with Lead Producers, Senior Producers and discipline Leads to determine resources necessary to complete projects.

Plan and Execute - use project management tools, production methodologies, and leadership level dialogue to maintain tight schedules and high standards of quality.

Deliver - Oversee, coordinate, track and manage the activities of the team to ensure that project goals are completed on time.

Team Player - to other Producers and Associate Producers to assist in solving higher level complex project management issues.

Professional Problem Solver - Identify and fix bottlenecks, as well as clearing roadblocks both on the day-to-day and in the longer term.

Cheerlead - Provide motivation, direction, and improve best practices

Building - Assist with recruiting and interviewing candidates for positions in product development where needed.

Partnership - Coordinate with internal Brand/Marketing, external Marketing, Outsourcing resources, first party console resources, as needed, and other duties as assigned.

Competencies, Skills & Knowledge:

Ability to communicate professionally and effectively as a mediator between all development disciplines, as well as with upper management.

Demonstrated ability to self-prioritize and execute with minimal supervision, while also leading by example.

Proven experience managing schedules and requirements to implement desired features.

Proactive in finding new ways to problem solve and work with resolutions.

Unrelenting self-motivation, positive attitude, and initiative.

Proven conflict management and evaluation, mitigation and risk resolution.

Deep knowledge about the game development process and industry trends at large.

Essential Requirements:

Experience shipping two or more major AAA console titles as an Executive Producer.

5 – 7 years of game development experience in an internal development Production role.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Project, Excel, Word, & PowerPoint.

Proficiency with project management and version control software tools such as Hansoft and Perforce.

A demonstrated understanding of various Production methodologies is required. Experience managing external resources, remote contractors, and vendors.

Will consider candidates with previous experience as Development Directors or Project Managers.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

Pluses:

Scrum Master certification

Development discipline specific history (art, engineering, design, QA)

Crystal Dynamics is an EOE and M/F/D/V employer.