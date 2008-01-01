Executive Producer - TFB

Toys for Bob is seeking a uniquely qualified Executive Producer to join our team in creating the next generation in our history of award-winning, best-selling games.

The Executive Producer should have extensive experience with console and PC game development processes for products which are online multiplayer and run GAAS. This individual must be a leader as well as a team player, highly organized, self-motivated, and detail oriented with great follow-through skills and the ability to prioritize and manage large complex organizational and executional issues. Superior strategic, operational, and verbal/written communication skills are a must.



Responsibilities include forging strong, successful partnerships with internal and external development teams (including day-to-day communication and management as necessary), overseeing localization efforts, managing licensor requests and feedback, helping to manage QA efforts internally, supervision and guidance for the internal production team, and closely tracking submission and approval process with the Developer, 1st Party Partners, and other stakeholders. The Executive Producer will ensure that milestones are delivered on-time, on-budget and complete as per the approved Development plan, and that the approved submissions maintain a high standard of quality and brand integrity. In addition, this individual will also be supporting various post-launch support efforts from the Developer and any ongoing content development.

Your Responsibilities will include:

Project Planning

Create, maintain and enforce overall project plan containing all key milestones and associated deliverables in conjunction with production staff and project leads.

Craft, monitor and maintain development team structure and staffing needs.

Work with department managers on establishing key constraints and goals for production and maintenance of key project documentation.

Regular risk assessment of project plan, performing revision of goals, estimates and resources where appropriate.

Hit all required ship dates.

Production Team Management

Guide and empower the production team to: Create and maintain production schedules based on overall project plan. Enforce formal checks and balances to identify risk. Oversee regular milestone and project goal reviews. Regularly explore opportunities to improve team wide efficiency in tools, general practices and communication pipelines. Manage, coach and develop production staff to ensure growth and expand the talent base.



Team Leadership

Facilitate and enforce effective communication channels between discipline leads.

Mentor team leads on critical thinking, time management, communication, delegation and risk assessment skills.

Establish regular practices and tools for departmental quality control.

Arbitrate conflict resolution on cross-departmental goals and dependencies.

Lead studio-wide communications and updates Create a culture that provides continuous feedback, support and empowerment; foster positive working relationships with an emphasis on communication



Quality Control

Establish and be accountable for high-level project goals.

Maintain awareness of competitive titles, features and technology within the industry.

Prioritize, balance high level publisher expectations against resource constraints.

Enforce objective quality control assessment and practices.

Achieve quality targets for title. Provide regular risk assessments to senior and executive management with respect to quality, schedule, budget, and other relevant aspects of production; resolve issues and conflicts in these areas



Publisher Liaison

Partner with Publishing Production Team on reporting, project direction and communicate regularly with Publishing’s executive leadership team.

Regular synchronization on key project quality expectations and marketing goals.

In collaboration with senior studio management, work within high-level budget and resource constraints.

Collaborate on project milestone planning in line with key publisher/marketing deliverables.

Studio Management

Partner and collaborate with Studio Heads on day-to-day studio operations

Oversee QA Manager and QA department

Interface with corporate finance, facilities and IT as needed

We are looking for:

Strong Communicator:

Strategist with the skills to execute:

Exceptional Project Manager:

You will be the HUB for information requiring best in class/timely communications across all mediums (email, phone, in-person meetings, etc.) Strong and effective communication with multiple teams is required, including external teams in marketing, PR, Sales, Supply Chain, Activision executives, etc. Provide day-to-day management, mentorship and leadership to Production team and the studio as a whole, helping resolve issues and develop overall skills



High business/financial acumen Start-up/business owner mindset Never afraid to roll up your sleeves to get the job done Facilitator who clears roadblocks in front of your team or the development team



Strong project and time management skills with a proven ability to focus on priorities, solve complex problems, juggle multiple tasks and meet deadlines. Deadline driven and detail-oriented – a strategic thinker with a high attention to detail. Must excel at following up on task completion, identifying dependencies and disseminating information to staff and management. Ability to set priorities and meet deadlines while working under tight schedules in a high-stress environment. Ability to create, maintain, and track comprehensive project schedules. Ability to identify and resolve conflicts between budget, schedule and design goals. Ability to identify, communicate and mitigate risks.



Skills and Experience:

College degree or equivalent preferred.

10+ years’ experience in console videogame game production; at least three AAA console game shipped at a Senior Producer. At least one AAA, Gen-8 title shipped.

Minimum 5+ years’ prior experience at a Senior Producer level or equivalent with a game developer.

Game Development experience, through an entire product’s development from Concept to Street.

A strong background and understanding of multi-platform video game production preferred.

Knowledge of Perforce, Maya, Photoshop and Unreal development a plus.

Practical experience in setting, guiding and evaluating multiple styles of production processes.

Experience with multiplayer games and games as a service.

Excellent leadership, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Solid knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Knowledge of MS Project a plus.

Fluent in French a plus

Toys For Bob is one of the longest-lived game studios in the world. We founded the company in 1989 and have developed a wide variety of successful games on virtually every platform. Most recently we reinvented the world of toys and kids videogames by creating the ‘Toys to Life’ genre with Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure. We are proud of our game’s innovation and success, but more so the passion and joy we see in the millions of Skylanders fans around the world. Our studio is located in Novato, California, a quick 20 minute drive north from the Golden Gate Bridge. We are a mix of game-industry veterans, energetic new developers, and everything in-between. We work hard, yet maintain a fun and laid-back work place complete with Tiki/Pirate Culture and a welcoming policy for friendly dogs.