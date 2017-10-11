Cryptic is looking for an Executive Producer to manage live and in-development products. This is a director-level position where the EP is ultimately responsible for all aspects of a game title’s business, from budgeting through production to community management.

Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small video game developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love the work, the genre and the game.



Every day you could be:

Leading a development team of 30 to 50 people to deliver high quality product, on time

Creating long term, large-scale project schedules to budget manpower, drive milestones and scope the project

Developing and refining development processes to increase production and quality

Collaborating with art, design, engineering, and quality assurance from concept to release

Communicating and managing relationships with the publisher, license holders, vendors, and external departments

Establishing a vision for the product over the course of development and operations

Hiring key team members to your project

Contributing to Cryptic company strategy

Analyzing and interpreting game data to make better development decisions

Looking at your game as a living, breathing business that requires constant attention to deliver on creative and business targets

What you need to work here:

Experience in video game production through the whole product lifecycle

Proficient knowledge or practical experience in 3-D art, game design, or programming

Outstanding communication skills with artists, designers, and programmers

Excellent organizational skills

Passion for games

BA/BS degree or equivalent experience

What we’d like to see:

Free-to-play game experience

Prior experience launching and supporting live games

MMO experience as a player and/or developer

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com