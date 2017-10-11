Location:
Los Gatos, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Executive
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Executive Producer
Cryptic is looking for an Executive Producer to manage live and in-development products. This is a director-level position where the EP is ultimately responsible for all aspects of a game title’s business, from budgeting through production to community management.
Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small video game developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love the work, the genre and the game.
Every day you could be:
- Leading a development team of 30 to 50 people to deliver high quality product, on time
- Creating long term, large-scale project schedules to budget manpower, drive milestones and scope the project
- Developing and refining development processes to increase production and quality
- Collaborating with art, design, engineering, and quality assurance from concept to release
- Communicating and managing relationships with the publisher, license holders, vendors, and external departments
- Establishing a vision for the product over the course of development and operations
- Hiring key team members to your project
- Contributing to Cryptic company strategy
- Analyzing and interpreting game data to make better development decisions
- Looking at your game as a living, breathing business that requires constant attention to deliver on creative and business targets
What you need to work here:
- Experience in video game production through the whole product lifecycle
- Proficient knowledge or practical experience in 3-D art, game design, or programming
- Outstanding communication skills with artists, designers, and programmers
- Excellent organizational skills
- Passion for games
- BA/BS degree or equivalent experience
What we’d like to see:
- Free-to-play game experience
- Prior experience launching and supporting live games
- MMO experience as a player and/or developer
Must be eligible to work in the United States.
Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.