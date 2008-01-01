Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members. We’re looking for an experienced Executive Producer who will embrace our philosophy and share his/her hard earned expertise to help us create an incredible experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who has a proven track record and passion for developing and launching AAA games and can oversee production from a studio development perspective. In this role, the Executive Producer will oversee and manage their Production team, anchor communication across the development team, manage cross-functional workflow-dependencies and risks, and help the project hit its development goals. If this sounds like you, we're looking forward to seeing your resume!

What you’ll do...

Perform as the head of Production for the project. Help ensure smooth development processes by making sure development efforts are on point and by acting as a conduit of communication across development.

Work with Game Director and department leads to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.

Foster our development culture which provides continuous feedback, support, and empowerment.

Oversee project schedules, productivity towards milestones, and production pathways. Monitor overall development and budgetary considerations.

Raise awareness of issues, and help remove roadblocks.

Work closely with the Production team and department leads, keeping them informed of any issues or needs.

Identify and help alleviate any discrepancies across production efforts. Keep track of dependencies and address red flags as needed.

Constantly evaluate whether awareness is being maximized and adjust strategy as needed.

Work directly with department leads to help prioritize needs and tailor Production team efforts.

Monitor Production’s handling of feature requests and feasibility based on overall development needs.

Combat inertia, act as a force to keep moving things forward.

Identify and help resolve any team issues.

Constantly evaluate and iterate to improve production and development processes.

Provide management and leadership to Production team with a focus on mentorship and long-term career growth.

Act as a vocal ambassador for the product and team in both internal and external scenarios.

Ideally you will have...

Experience as an Executive Producer seeing a AAA game/s through the full development cycle, from concept to ship.

8+ years’ experience as an embedded member of a studio development team is ideal.

Strong leadership sensibilities. Experience supervising and developing a team of direct reports.

Excellent understanding of the function and relationship between the different departments of game development.

Exceptional knowledge/experience with scheduling and project tracking software (Excel, MS Project, JIRA.)

Off the charts communications skills.

Deep and demonstrable knowledge of game development.

A strong drive to be proactive.

A knack for predicting/catching issues before they come up.

Sense of urgency and a desire to get things done.

Outstanding risk management abilities. Stay ahead of any potential problems and propose sound solutions.

Ability to self-motivate and help motivate others.

Smart with strong intuition.

Sense of personal responsibility for knowing everything that's happening with the game, playtesting, etc.

Detail oriented but also focused on the big picture. Sees the forest but knows everything about the trees.

Familiarity with bug reporting and related software.

Deeply organized. Grand juggler of many things.

Ability to build strong partnerships at every level. The kind of person that people want to work for and work with.

Strong people skills. Empathy for fixing the problems of others, respect for others’ time.

Intense passion for video games.

