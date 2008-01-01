ESPORTS PRODUCER - NBA 2K ESPORTS LEAGUE
Visual Concepts, the developer of the #1-rated and #1-selling NBA 2K franchise, is looking for an eSports Producer to join its game-changing new venture launching with the NBA, the NBA 2K eSports League. As a member of the NBA 2K development team, you will be responsible for overseeing the development of new features that integrate and support the eSports League into the NBA 2K franchise. You’ll interact with the NBA in helping identify and define the requirements necessary to successfully launch and support this exciting new initiative. With the development team, you’ll work closely with artists, engineers, designers and producers to set priorities, manage schedules and resources, meet milestones, and communicate the progress and status of the development to all levels of leadership. Outside the studio, you’ll help facilitate and participate in competitions and promotional events, promote fair-play monitoring and rulemaking, engage with e-athletes, and integrate sponsorship opportunities. This is a critical role with high visibility and a laser focus on launching a successful component of the NBA 2K series for the world’s first official eSports League operated by a U.S. professional sports league.
Requirements:
