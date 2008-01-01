ESPORTS PRODUCER - NBA 2K ESPORTS LEAGUE

Visual Concepts, the developer of the #1-rated and #1-selling NBA 2K franchise, is looking for an eSports Producer to join its game-changing new venture launching with the NBA, the NBA 2K eSports League. As a member of the NBA 2K development team, you will be responsible for overseeing the development of new features that integrate and support the eSports League into the NBA 2K franchise. You’ll interact with the NBA in helping identify and define the requirements necessary to successfully launch and support this exciting new initiative. With the development team, you’ll work closely with artists, engineers, designers and producers to set priorities, manage schedules and resources, meet milestones, and communicate the progress and status of the development to all levels of leadership. Outside the studio, you’ll help facilitate and participate in competitions and promotional events, promote fair-play monitoring and rulemaking, engage with e-athletes, and integrate sponsorship opportunities. This is a critical role with high visibility and a laser focus on launching a successful component of the NBA 2K series for the world’s first official eSports League operated by a U.S. professional sports league.

Requirements:

5+ years of experience as a Producer working directly with an onsite game development team

Shipped 3+ critically acclaimed and high selling console games

Extremely knowledgeable in the full game development process for current gen consoles

Ability to organize and prioritize development milestones in a fast paced environment while under the pressure of multiple deadlines and initiatives

Very experienced in creating and managing detailed schedules for all aspects of production

Comfortable working with all levels of management/leadership and briefing them on project status

Passion for sports, sports games, and specifically the NBA

Experience working with a large publisher and external partners

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=38&rid=1933