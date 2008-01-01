Respawn is looking for an Environment Concept Artist to contribute to a new 3rd person, action-adventure Star Wars TM game. This artist will help bring to life beautiful and compelling worlds through their design. We’re looking for someone who can create stunning and believable environments through visually appealing and well-crafted concept pieces. As an Environment Concept Art you will create artwork that inspires game designers, informs world builders, and helps set the visual tone of the game.

This is a rare opportunity to contribute to a beloved franchise with a talented and seasoned team.

Responsibilities:

Create beautiful and inspirational environment concept art pieces.

Provide concept artwork that may include anything from loose speed paintings to polished key art to 3D paintovers. Ensure that artwork fits within the look and feel of the world.

Work with art leads and other depts such as game design to ensure concepts fit within vision for game.

May be asked to create artwork beyond environmental design, such as mood/reference boards, style guides, color keys, marketing art, etc.

Adhere to schedule and meet deadlines.

Requirements:

Strong understanding of composition, staging, proportion, scale, value, perspective, lighting, and color.

Strong ability to design both interior and exterior environments, from furnished occupiable spaces to grand vistas.

Strong design and illustration skills.

Basic understanding of 3D, experience creating designs to be translated into 3D.

Expert in Photoshop, Painter, or related software.

Additional concept art skills a plus (characters, matte painting, etc)

Strong traditional and/or 3D art skills a plus.

To consider you for this role we’ll need to see a portfolio with relevant concept art pieces.

To apply, please submit your resume here:

https://jobs.lever.co/respawn/2f8ff241-0760-4630-8d93-1495a25d32d2/apply