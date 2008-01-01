Telltale Games is looking for Environment Artists with at least five years of professional experience to work with our award-winning art team!

Please apply if you have a strong eye for composition, scene lighting, texture and color theory. You can create art assets that align with our product style and content and love to work as part of a thriving studio. Your portfolio includes cartoon-like and stylized geometry in the art and both movie-set type of environments and objects. You have a passion for games and delighting audiences visually with visual details. You can work in a team that is responsible for baking assets directly into the game.

Responsibilities:

Model, texture, and light game ready quality 3D environments for use in-engine using provided concept art or inspirational reference material

Align your deliverables through Art Direction using standards set by the game’s style in your modeling, lighting, and textures

Paint great looking textures in the appropriate style from reference materials or scratch

Provide normal maps, specular, gloss, lighting, etc. for project needs as required

Solicit feedback from designers and art directors to accommodate gameplay and art features into the environment

Participate in design discussions and the R & D process as part of the team on specific projects

Experience:

Body of work having successfully delivered assets to at least one shipped title

5+ years of professional work experience as an Environment Artist

Strong understanding of architecture, lighting, composition and design

Knowledge of color theory and the ability to create balanced and appealing color palettes

Able to create custom materials and all associated maps - bump, normal,

Spec for new or existing assets

Ability to implement clean, efficient geometry for maximum performance in the engine

Expertise in the use of Maya to include its Modeling, Lighting and Texturing tools and additionally with Photoshop

Z-brush, Substance or Mudbox experience is a plus

An understanding of game design and games technical requirements and the pipeline to deliver a product in a packaged or online game product

Self-driven with excellent communication skills both written and verbal and the interest in being part of a dynamic team

Experience in cleanup of outsourced assets is a plus

Portfolio Requirement

With your resume, please include portfolio samples that represent the range of your skills to include low poly samples of your game assets and some non-game art as well, if possible. Please be sure that these samples have been cleared for release by their respective copyright owners.Please make sure to also include some examples of your 2D work.Examples of cartoony or stylized work is preferred. Generally, 12 to 15 pieces are a good sample. Our preference is to provide this in an online portfolio.





Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.