Sanzaru Games is looking for a visionary World and Environment Artist to join our cutting edge, experienced development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.

As a World and Environment Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA scenery.

Responsibilities:

Creates and stages worlds and scenery to set the tone, vision, and storytelling

Constructs 3d environments to include modeling, mapping, materials, lighting, effects , atmospherics, collision, and tagging

Develops, experiments, and advances the environments by innovating new techniques

Manages all the assets and data associated with the environments

Thoroughly understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game

Thoroughly understands the hardware limitations and common techniques

Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete environments

Experience/Skills: