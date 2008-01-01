Applicants must be able to work in the USA and willing to relocate to the Seattle, WA area.

Applicants should expect to take a modeling and texture test on provided 3d model(s).

A portfolio review is required. We prefer web-based submissions, but will evaluate DVDs if necessary.

Portfolio and other Requirements

Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules.

Understanding in creating PBR materials and rendering.

Knowledge of texturing programs like Substance or Quixel.

One or more years of professional experience.

Understanding in creating realistic looking textures and models.

Understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models.

Understanding of Maya, Photoshop, Mudbox, Z-brush or equivalent.

Portfolio of work demonstrating proficiency as an Environment Artist.

Ability to adapt and assume new responsibilities should the need arise.

Ensure that assets meet the performance and memory requirements of the game engine and hardware.

Help maintain the high quality bar for the game

Follow established art direction and style through use of concepts and critiques.

Collaborate with the art and design teams to design and layout game play spaces

Create props, architecture, and terrain models, textures, and materials

Are you looking to work in a creative and fun environment where you can work with a tight knit team and have a big impact in creating a AAA game? Sucker Punch is looking for a self-driven Environment Artist to use their strong modeling,texturing, and technical skills to inspire and create compelling worlds that push the boundary of gameplay, art and story-telling on PlayStation 4. Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

