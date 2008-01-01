Location:
Bellevue, Washington
United States
Not Applicable
High School Not Completed
Environment artist
Are you looking to work in a creative and fun environment where you can work with a tight knit team and have a big impact in creating a AAA game? Sucker Punch is looking for a self-driven Environment Artist to use their strong modeling,texturing, and technical skills to inspire and create compelling worlds that push the boundary of gameplay, art and story-telling on PlayStation 4.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Create props, architecture, and terrain models, textures, and materials
- Collaborate with the art and design teams to design and layout game play spaces
- Follow established art direction and style through use of concepts and critiques.
- Help maintain the high quality bar for the game
- Ensure that assets meet the performance and memory requirements of the game engine and hardware.
- Ability to adapt and assume new responsibilities should the need arise.
Qualifications:
- Portfolio of work demonstrating proficiency as an Environment Artist.
- Self-driven with good communication skills.
- Understanding of Maya, Photoshop, Mudbox, Z-brush or equivalent.
- Understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models.
- Understanding in creating realistic looking textures and models.
- One or more years of professional experience.
Desired Skills and Pluses
- Knowledge of texturing programs like Substance or Quixel.
- Knowledge of real-time rendering tech.
- Understanding in creating PBR materials and rendering.
- Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules.
Portfolio and other Requirements
- A portfolio review is required. We prefer web-based submissions, but will evaluate DVDs if necessary.
- Applicants should expect to take a modeling and texture test on provided 3d model(s).
- Applicants must be able to work in the USA and willing to relocate to the Seattle, WA area.
