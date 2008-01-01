Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Engine Software Engineer
Infinity Ward is looking for an Engine Software Engineer, someone who considers themselves a Generalist with the ability to work with (or near) rendering code. You would be comfortable understanding the needs of and writing a render target management system as well as modifying how the priorities function in our threaded worker command system. You might find yourself debugging an access violation in the render list generation code one day and working on optimizing the shader compiler build pipeline the next. If that gets your fingers twitching ready to tickle the keyboard - then you may just be who we're looking for.
Responsibilities:
- Optimize performance and memory of engine subsystems
- Improve geometry, texture, and shader processing pipelines
- Work with the material authoring and material factory systems
- Work with and maintain platform-specific code, as necessary
- Work with and extend various engine subsystems such as, occlusion culling & visibility, render list generation, visual effects simulation, procedural animation, and skinning
- Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the engine evolves
- Communicate and educate fellow developers about implemented features and rendering technologies in general
- Adhere to team coding standards and best practices
- Understand and embrace the constraints of a game development cycle (you know when bug fixing and optimization become more important than new features)
Requirements:
- B.S. (or higher) in Software Engineering or equivalent
- 4+ years of programming experience in C/C++
- Good understanding of multi-threaded programming
- Strong 3D math skills and low-level engine experience are essential
- Excellent debugging and performance analysis skills
- Know when not to use object oriented programming
- Ability to break down problems and design code features
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.