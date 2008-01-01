webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Wii, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Engine Software Engineer

Infinity Ward is looking for a skilled Engine Software Engineer to work on core systems and pipelines in our proprietary engine.  You should be comfortable and competent working in both low level and mid-level code. And you should have a good sense for overall software architecture.

 

Responsibilities:

•  Performance and memory optimizations to engine subsystems

•  Improving and optimizing geometry and texture processing pipelines

•  Continued improvements to the material authoring and material factory systems

•  Assisting with and/or directing the porting of miscellaneous platform-specific code, as necessary

•  Working with occlusion culling and procedural animation systems

•  Be able to break down and design code features

•  Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the engine evolves

 

Requirements:

•  Must be fluent in C/C++

•  4+ years of programming experience

•  Good understanding of multi-threaded programming

•  Strong 3D skills and low-level engine experience are essential.

•  Know when not to use object oriented programming

