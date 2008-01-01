Infinity Ward is looking for a skilled Engine Software Engineer to work on core systems and pipelines in our proprietary engine. You should be comfortable and competent working in both low level and mid-level code. And you should have a good sense for overall software architecture.
Responsibilities:
• Performance and memory optimizations to engine subsystems
• Improving and optimizing geometry and texture processing pipelines
• Continued improvements to the material authoring and material factory systems
• Assisting with and/or directing the porting of miscellaneous platform-specific code, as necessary
• Working with occlusion culling and procedural animation systems
• Be able to break down and design code features
• Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the engine evolves
Requirements:
• Must be fluent in C/C++
• 4+ years of programming experience
• Good understanding of multi-threaded programming
• Strong 3D skills and low-level engine experience are essential.
• Know when not to use object oriented programming