• Know when not to use object oriented programming

• Strong 3D skills and low-level engine experience are essential.

• Must be fluent in C/C++

• Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the engine evolves

• Be able to break down and design code features

• Working with occlusion culling and procedural animation systems

• Assisting with and/or directing the porting of miscellaneous platform-specific code, as necessary

• Continued improvements to the material authoring and material factory systems

• Improving and optimizing geometry and texture processing pipelines

• Performance and memory optimizations to engine subsystems

Infinity Ward is looking for a skilled Engine Software Engineer to work on core systems and pipelines in our proprietary engine. You should be comfortable and competent working in both low level and mid-level code. And you should have a good sense for overall software architecture.

