Engine Programmer

Experience maintaining and debugging a large legacy code base developed by multiple programmers over many years

Self-directing and independent, working effectively within an existing engine structure

Solid foundation in 3D math, algorithms, and modern computing fundamentals

Deep understanding of current hardware and tools with a keen focus on measurement and analysis to improve performance

1+ years of professional game development experience including at least some development experience with current or next gen hardware (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, XboxOne)

2-3 years of professional C++/STL experience is required

B.S. degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

Contribute to the overall architecture and design of the technology plan of the company and game titles

Keep abreast of latest developments in hardware & software via developer support, conferences, and publications

Create robust, long-lived, content-agnostic systems with abstraction layers that enable maximum cross-platform feature fidelity

Create clean API’s for internal tools and editors that support developing cutting edge game technology in lighting, shadows, and post effects

Improve, debug, and extend existing platform technologies while also building new features in order to meet the needs of consoles, desktops, and high-end mobile devices

Contribute to bringing the telltale technology to new challenging platforms: XboxOne, PS4, Mobile, and TV

Telltale’s Core Engineering group is responsible for developing low-level and mid-level libraries and tools used by Telltale’s multi-platform downloadable game development system; the “Telltale Tool”. The “Telltale Tool” is used by Telltale’s artists, designers, and Lua programmers to create tons of amazing content for XboxOne, PS4, XBOX360, PS3, Wii, iOS, PC, Mac, and Android. The Core Engineering group creates true “author once, run anywhere” technology. Responsibilities

