Location:
San Rafael, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Engine Programmer
Telltale’s Core Engineering group is responsible for developing low-level and mid-level libraries and tools used by Telltale’s multi-platform downloadable game development system; the “Telltale Tool”. The “Telltale Tool” is used by Telltale’s artists, designers, and Lua programmers to create tons of amazing content for XboxOne, PS4, XBOX360, PS3, Wii, iOS, PC, Mac, and Android. The Core Engineering group creates true “author once, run anywhere” technology.
Responsibilities
Essential Skills and Experience
- Contribute to bringing the telltale technology to new challenging platforms: XboxOne, PS4, Mobile, and TV
- Improve, debug, and extend existing platform technologies while also building new features in order to meet the needs of consoles, desktops, and high-end mobile devices
- Create clean API’s for internal tools and editors that support developing cutting edge game technology in lighting, shadows, and post effects
- Create robust, long-lived, content-agnostic systems with abstraction layers that enable maximum cross-platform feature fidelity
- Keep abreast of latest developments in hardware & software via developer support, conferences, and publications
- Contribute to the overall architecture and design of the technology plan of the company and game titles
- Analyze code performance and optimize appropriately for speed and memory usage
Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.
- B.S. degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience
- 2-3 years of professional C++/STL experience is required
- 1+ years of professional game development experience including at least some development experience with current or next gen hardware (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, XboxOne)
- Deep understanding of current hardware and tools with a keen focus on measurement and analysis to improve performance
- Solid foundation in 3D math, algorithms, and modern computing fundamentals
- Self-directing and independent, working effectively within an existing engine structure
- Experience maintaining and debugging a large legacy code base developed by multiple programmers over many years
Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.