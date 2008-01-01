Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Engine Programmer
At Avalanche Studios you will work with some of the industry’s most exciting technology and talented individuals. We have a solid reputation for producing fantastic looking open-world games and this is a great opportunity if you want to play an instrumental role on a small team developing our next-generation engine. You will be a part of a small team responsible for designing, developing and maintaining many aspects of the core engine tech such as streaming, threading, memory management and lower level platform specific technology.
Required qualifications
- 5+ years of relevant experience
- Expert in C/C++
- In-depth knowledge of game engine architectures
- In-depth knowledge of next generation console architectures and future architectural trends
- Experience with a wide range of game level systems, including scene management, physics, animation, AI, rendering, etc.
- Experience with a wide range of tools and pipelines used in modern game development.
- Self-motivated, strong work ethic, able to work independently
- Good communication skills and thrives as a member of a team
Avalanche Studios is developing for PS4, XBox1, PC.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.