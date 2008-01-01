Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Engine Programmer
Insomniac Games is looking for a Mid to Senior level engine programmer to work with the engine team to design, add and modify features of both runtime and tools components of our engine. This role designs, writes and modifies data and code with a heavy focus on real-time performance and usability. This programmer will provide features which can be used in practice to create best-in-class contributions to our games. Our engine programmers write and modify tools that will provide access to engine features. Read on if you are interested!
Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:
- Design and develop data and code based on direction and/or feedback from Engine leads or Engine Director
- Work independently to complete assigned projects with limited supervision
- Educate other departments on technology and engine functionality
- Implement new functionality in tools and engine
- Design and implement efficient low-level systems to support higher-level programmers & pipelines
- Design and implement tools that allow content creators to quickly iterate on game ideas
- Rewrite existing systems as directed for increased functionality, reduced memory usage, and increased performance
- Respond to bugs and feature requests related to engine code as directed
- Keep current with the technological developments and advancements in the computer game industry
- Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs
- Complete processor-specific optimization tasks
- Analyze code performance
- Document technology implementation details
- Other duties may be assigned
Education and/or Experience:
- Master's degree (M.A.) or equivalent; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Advanced C, C++, and assembly/microcode programming (various CPU cores).
- Additional languages such as HTML, JavaScript and Perl as needed.
- Strong grasp of mathematical concepts, graphics, collision detection, data transformation, database management and advanced programming techniques.
- Ability to work with various content creation and analytical tools such as Microsoft PIX and RAD Telemetry.
If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for – please use the link below. This role could be located in either the Burbank or Durham Studio. Thanks!
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.