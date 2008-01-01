Insomniac Games is looking for a Mid to Senior level engine programmer to work with the engine team to design, add and modify features of both runtime and tools components of our engine. This role designs, writes and modifies data and code with a heavy focus on real-time performance and usability. This programmer will provide features which can be used in practice to create best-in-class contributions to our games. Our engine programmers write and modify tools that will provide access to engine features. Read on if you are interested!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Design and develop data and code based on direction and/or feedback from Engine leads or Engine Director

Work independently to complete assigned projects with limited supervision

Educate other departments on technology and engine functionality

Implement new functionality in tools and engine

Design and implement efficient low-level systems to support higher-level programmers & pipelines

Design and implement tools that allow content creators to quickly iterate on game ideas

Rewrite existing systems as directed for increased functionality, reduced memory usage, and increased performance

Respond to bugs and feature requests related to engine code as directed

Keep current with the technological developments and advancements in the computer game industry

Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs

Complete processor-specific optimization tasks

Analyze code performance

Document technology implementation details

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Master's degree (M.A.) or equivalent; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Advanced C, C++, and assembly/microcode programming (various CPU cores).

Additional languages such as HTML, JavaScript and Perl as needed.

Strong grasp of mathematical concepts, graphics, collision detection, data transformation, database management and advanced programming techniques.

Ability to work with various content creation and analytical tools such as Microsoft PIX and RAD Telemetry.

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for – please use the link below. This role could be located in either the Burbank or Durham Studio. Thanks!