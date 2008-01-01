Director, User Acquisition

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We are looking for a Director of User Acquisition to lead user acquisition efforts across a wide variety of advertising and social-media networks, including optimization of audience targeting, creative, marketing spend, bids and budget allocation. The Director of User Acquisition will manage Disruptor Beam's deals and relationships with various media sources, identify opportunities with new partners, and drive innovation and constant improvement in our user-acquisition strategy.

In this key position, you are expected to demonstrate leadership skills and strategic vision in addition to delivering strong hands-on results.

The Director of User Acquisition will be located in the corporate headquarters in Framingham, Massachusetts and will report into the Chief Marketing Officer. Relocation assistance is available.

What you’ll do

Design and manage user acquisition (UA) strategy and execution, including metrics and CPI/LTV/ROI targets

Coordinate UA across Disruptor Beam’s portfolio of games, working with cross-functional teams in Product, Publishing, Data Science and Engineering to drive the highest ROI possible

Drive and manage paid advertising and media buys across online channels to acquire new customers cost-effectively

Perform deep analysis of marketing spend across various channels (display, search, social, etc.) to learn and identify the most effective strategies. Share key learnings with executives and product managers

Facilitate the development and management of testing platforms and technical tools designed to streamline UA operations and analysis

Seek, test, and evaluate new advertising channels

Source, negotiate and develop innovative solutions for acquisition

Manage, mentor and grow a team of performance marketing professionals, supplemented by external marketing or media agencies as needed

Own and cultivate key strategic relationships with acquisition partners such as Facebook, Google, and other major ad networks and platforms

Outbound business development of acquisition channels to help Disruptor Beam stay at the forefront of mobile acquisition

Provide input to develop unique creative visions, working closely with Product Marketing to execute on creative strategies to attract new users

Effectively communicate with advertising partners to efficiently drive campaign performance

What we seek

5+ years in performance marketing management, user acquisition, mobile advertising or similar digital marketing fields, ideally in the mobile gaming industry

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Finance, Economics, Statistics or a related field, or equivalent work experience

Demonstrated experience building successful user acquisition campaigns across multiple target audiences, and demographics

Strong project management and strategic partnership skills to drive marketing campaigns with external partners

Experienced manager able to hire and develop an industry-leading user acquisitions team

Proven ability to work effectively across a wide range of internal teams, and produce in a fast-paced environment

Experience working in a metrics-driven role focused on ROI

Excellent negotiation skills

Strong data analysis experience

Creative problem-solving acumen, and experience in rigorous hypothesis-based experimentation and testing

Effective at working with large data sets to conduct analyses that measure channel success (i.e. cohort analysis, LTV)

Desired Characteristics

Experience working in the social/mobile game industry highly desired

Experience working with 3rd party mobile tracking systems is a plus

Passion for video games

Working knowledge of SQL is a plus

Blend of creativity and analytical skill with a strong results-oriented, metrics-driven approach to problem-solving

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes. Unsolicited resumes received will be considered our property and will be processed accordingly.