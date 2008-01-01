Director, Sound Design

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationVita, PlayStation3, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, PlayStationVideo, PlayStationMusic, PlayStationNow, PlayStationVue, PlayStationOriginal and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from SIE Worldwide Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation and has global functions and regional headquarters in California, London and Tokyo.
Director of Sound Design
San Diego or Playa Vista, CA
The PlayStation Product Development Service Group (PDSG) works with some of the best developers on the planet to create compelling, award winning content that supports the vision of the development team. We are seeking an accomplished, seasoned Sound Director with a drive to create world-class audio experiences. The Sound team works with Naughty Dog (Uncharted, The Last of Us), Santa Monica (God of War), San Diego (MLB), Bend (Days Gone), Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) and PlayStation Marketing to name a few and supports teams globally, when needed.
Responsibilities:
- Manage the sound, casting and dialog team to meet development team needs and to ensure productions are world class
- Manage sound group budget, both internal and game audio production budgets
- Work with development team to create audio schedules, milestones, and creative direction that support the game
- Work closely with the Audio Tools and Technology team to develop new, compelling features to push the envelope
- Manage implementation of assets directly into the game engine and collaborate on the final game mix
- Facilitate clear and concise communication between sound and other game development disciplines
- Work closely with the game development studios to understand their vision and direction in creating a compelling audio that supports the narrative for the title
- Oversight on deliverables and workflow process of sound and dialog team with/ goal of driving excellence
- Contribution to global discussions on audio standards bot for games and platform
Qualifications:
- At least 7 years professional experience creating audio for interactive games, including multiple shipped AAA titles
- At least 5 years working as a leader in the field of audio
- Budget development and management experience
- Experience as a lead or Director with proven leadership and mentoring skills
- Expertise of understanding of the entire audio process, sound effects, voice over, casting, music and audio system technology
- Proven and demonstrable qualifications in creating diverse and varying stylistic sound content
- Knowledge of game engine technology and audio middleware solutions
- VR audio experience
- Excellent cross-functional communication skills – communicate and interact effectively within a team environment, and work collaboratively
- Demonstrated ability to tell stories and define mood and brand through audio
- A passion and deep understanding of the impact and role audio plays in the overall player experience
- Ability to travel. Team based on the West coast with occasional international travel
- Degree or certificate in audio engineering or equivalent preferred
Desired qualifications:
- Post production experience in the film industry
- Coding experience or understanding