Director, Sound Design

Director of Sound Design

San Diego or Playa Vista, CA

The PlayStation Product Development Service Group (PDSG) works with some of the best developers on the planet to create compelling, award winning content that supports the vision of the development team. We are seeking an accomplished, seasoned Sound Director with a drive to create world-class audio experiences. The Sound team works with Naughty Dog (Uncharted, The Last of Us), Santa Monica (God of War), San Diego (MLB), Bend (Days Gone), Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) and PlayStation Marketing to name a few and supports teams globally, when needed.

Responsibilities:

Manage the sound, casting and dialog team to meet development team needs and to ensure productions are world class

Manage sound group budget, both internal and game audio production budgets

Work with development team to create audio schedules, milestones, and creative direction that support the game

Work closely with the Audio Tools and Technology team to develop new, compelling features to push the envelope

Manage implementation of assets directly into the game engine and collaborate on the final game mix

Facilitate clear and concise communication between sound and other game development disciplines

Work closely with the game development studios to understand their vision and direction in creating a compelling audio that supports the narrative for the title

Oversight on deliverables and workflow process of sound and dialog team with/ goal of driving excellence

Contribution to global discussions on audio standards bot for games and platform

Qualifications:

At least 7 years professional experience creating audio for interactive games, including multiple shipped AAA titles

At least 5 years working as a leader in the field of audio

Budget development and management experience

Experience as a lead or Director with proven leadership and mentoring skills

Expertise of understanding of the entire audio process, sound effects, voice over, casting, music and audio system technology

Proven and demonstrable qualifications in creating diverse and varying stylistic sound content

Knowledge of game engine technology and audio middleware solutions

VR audio experience

Excellent cross-functional communication skills – communicate and interact effectively within a team environment, and work collaboratively

Demonstrated ability to tell stories and define mood and brand through audio

A passion and deep understanding of the impact and role audio plays in the overall player experience

Ability to travel. Team based on the West coast with occasional international travel

Degree or certificate in audio engineering or equivalent preferred

