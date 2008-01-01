YOUR CAREER! We are growing in the publishing space and looking to incubate new ideas – this is a great time to join the team and help us shape the organization! Our team will create games and interactive experiences that extend engagement with the company’s franchises on mobile, console, PC and emerging platforms such as Virtual and Augmented Reality.

As the Director, Product Management for Universal Games & Digital Platforms, you will be responsible for leading monetization and in-game optimization efforts and driving key business metrics across our portfolio of games, with an emphasis on our mobile titles. This role will report to the head of Publishing within the Universal Games & Digital Platforms division.

Essential Responsibilities:

Build and lead a high-functioning team of Product Managers to drive monetization and optimization of Universal’s full portfolio of games.

Partner with creative and production teams on game design with an eye-towards utilizing free-to-play best practices

Oversee user and competitive research to uncover user segments and identify player needs and product value propositions that resonate with discreet audience segments

Lead Product Managers and collaborate with production to launch new titles and drive daily performance across the portfolio

Work with tech and business intelligence leads to build data and automation capabilities

Lead live operations, including reporting and recommendations for product optimization, economy management, and A/B feature testing

Define roadmap of daily/ weekly/monthly events to drive engagement, retention and monetization

Oversee execution of events and promotions

Basic Qualifications:

6+ years of product management experience within free-to-play mobile gaming

Prior experience managing mobile game live operations, working with analytics teams and developers

Deep understanding of the mobile ecosystem, industry trends and players

Experience in project management, analysis, and ability to work across multiple teams in a fast paced environment and with a high degree of autonomy

Excellent interpersonal, verbal/written communication and presentation skills with the ability to influence across a variety of personality types and resolve conflicts with competing ideas

Exceptional quantitative analytical and modeling skills and a history of making data driven decisions

Strong people management skills and the ability to lead, manage, motivate and inspire a diverse group of professionals

Advanced computer skills (specifically Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Photoshop) and working knowledge of technical aspects of key gaming platforms, including mobile, PC and console

Additional Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree required

