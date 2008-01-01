Telltale is looking for a user experience pro with a relentless drive to accurately capture what works best for our customers.

Our ideal candidate will have a strong UX portfolio and will have deep expertise in capturing pre-launch feedback and conducting post-launch customer experience analyses. We’re looking for someone who can lead UX design and justify design proposals using field data and user testing.

The Director of UX will lead UX design/testing and will be responsible for capturing and characterizing the voice of consumer to the UX team.

If you are a UX ninja who mastered multiple screen design, web/game analytics, and user testing, let’s talk.

Responsibilities:

Establish, document and evangelize UX and usability principles and guidelines.

Manage user testing programs and post-launch customer experience audits

Benchmark our digital experiences vs. competitors and develop an ongoing process to maintain this going forward.

Drive the customer experience at touch points throughout the customer lifecycle from pre-purchase to post-purchase.

Leverage survey feedback, customer touch point measurements and the voice of the customer to deliver a seamless consistent experience.

Assist other departments in evaluating feedback and closing the loop with customers, and delivering a consistent customer experience at every touch point.

Use fact-based analysis and diagnostic techniques to develop insights and recommendations.

Analyze "voice of the customer" (VOC) and behavioral information to understand why customers are satisfied/dissatisfied, along with their attitudes, motivations etc. to develop deep insights into customer needs and behaviors.

Review customer feedback for Support and recommend solutions

Monitor trends in the marketplace and represents the voice of the customer to provide actionable business insights

Establishes performance expectations and accountability measures by analyzing data, identifying trends,

Monitor trends with social media/digital activity and provide actionable business insights to ensure customer satisfaction

Engage with the customer support team to deliver best in class service with ongoing training



Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.