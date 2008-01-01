Director of Product Management (Mobile)

Telltale is looking for a world class product management pro to lead an exciting new mobile game initiative. Our ideal candidate will have a combination of in-the-trenches production experience and high-level business planning experience.

If you have successfully taken products from early ideas, launched them, iterated them based on analytics, and managed their ongoing operations we want to talk to you.

Responsibilities:

Formulate product strategies with measurable objectives that tie to business goals.

Explore new business cases based on in-depth data analysis.

Identify opportunities to build features that improve engagement and retention, and LTV.

Scope and prioritise features based on business and player impact.

Develop the team’s understanding of data driven insights with relevant dashboards and reports.

Make monetization design recommendations based on experience, research and data.

Manage an agile product development team.

Experience:

More than three years experience planning, developing and running free-to-play games.

Experience optimising product features after release through multivariate testing and data driven iteration.

Ability to summarise complex problems and present to executive staff in a clear and concise way.

Live-operation experience running a successful free-to-play mobile game.

Experience performing funnel analysis and creating forecast models.

Experience creating and tuning monetization design to maximize LTV.



Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.