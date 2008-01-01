IndieBox is now recruiting for a full-time Director of Marketing.
The Director of Marketing is responsible for the development of marketing strategies for our global business goals. Working closely with our entire team, this individual will lead and execute on strategic planning, brand development, and the coordination of integrated marketing programs to promote customer subscriptions, product sales, and brand loyalty. Our ideal Marketing Director has at least 5 years of professional marketing experience (preferably with a focus on web-based storytelling campaigns) and is available to work in our office located in Orlando, FL.
IndieBox is a video game products company. Our main focus is our subscription service in which each month we deliver a collector's edition indie game to customers. We work directly with developers to create these collector's editions and it is a lot of fun. Seriously, we have a blast. Our offices are currently located in Central Florida. We've been creating and distributing collector's edition video games and video game related products for almost 3 years now, with products for GameStop, Humble Bundle, etc. and we're looking to grow very quickly by the end of 2017 - the partners we have lined up are incredible!
