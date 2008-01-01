IndieBox is now recruiting for a full-time Director of Marketing.

The Director of Marketing is responsible for the development of marketing strategies for our global business goals. Working closely with our entire team, this individual will lead and execute on strategic planning, brand development, and the coordination of integrated marketing programs to promote customer subscriptions, product sales, and brand loyalty. Our ideal Marketing Director has at least 5 years of professional marketing experience (preferably with a focus on web-based storytelling campaigns) and is available to work in our office located in Orlando, FL.

-------------------------OUR IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL-------------------------

Focus on growing subscriber rates, minimizing churn, and increase product sales.

Act as a public-facing representative of IndieBox and communicate on behalf of the brand across multiple channels and at events both in person and online.

Write and design blogs & e-newsletters.

Be comfortable recording videos, and appear in live streams as it pertains to IndieBox.

Develop customer communication plans and implement those plans.

Build relationships with community partners such as sponsors, affiliates, and clients.

Provide meaningful feedback on the community’s sentiment, concerns, and suggestions.

Manage non-personal social media and blogging accounts such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google+, Tumblr, etc.

Have a deep knowledge of Twtich.tv and YouTube personalities.

Have experience using social media analytics and advertising tools.

Have exceptional writing and editing skills, as well as the ability to adopt the style, tone, and voice of our business' various types of content.

Show excellent organizational skills to work independently and manage projects with many moving parts.

Have a working understanding of email marketing concepts and metrics such as Sender Score, deliverability, and sender reputation.

An ability to learn quickly and be focused on a specific task.

A serious love and knowledge of video games - this is a requirement.

-------------------------TOOLS YOU'LL BE USING-------------------------

WordPress

Buffer/TweetDeck/HootSuite

MailChimp/Mandrill

Google Analytics and Business Suite

Reamaze

JIRA / Confluence

Adobe Photoshop and InDesign (Not Required, but a Plus)

...and what you would like to bring to the table!

--------------------------------------------------------------------

5 - 15% of Job Requires Traveling for Conferences (a minimum of 3 times a year)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

-------------------------ABOUT INDIEBOX-------------------------

IndieBox is a video game products company. Our main focus is our subscription service in which each month we deliver a collector's edition indie game to customers. We work directly with developers to create these collector's editions and it is a lot of fun. Seriously, we have a blast. Our offices are currently located in Central Florida. We've been creating and distributing collector's edition video games and video game related products for almost 3 years now, with products for GameStop, Humble Bundle, etc. and we're looking to grow very quickly by the end of 2017 - the partners we have lined up are incredible!

Job Type: Full-time

Required education:

Bachelor's

Required experience: