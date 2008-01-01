Director, Developer Relations - Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

SUMMARY OF POSITION:



Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) seeks a Director, Developer Relations for the Production Support department. One of WB’s strengths is intellectual property, and our objective is to partner great game developers with great properties. While primarily mobile focused today, there will also be some console and VR opportunities. The ideal candidate understands what a good game looks like and can help develop the business plan / strategy.



JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Central point of contact to the development community for Warner Bros, primarily mobile developers, but may include console, VR, AR, and eSports. Communicates ongoing publishing goals to the development community.

Manages the sourcing of new development houses as well as ongoing developer relations across all projects with existing and potential partners.

Handles Original IP submissions, developer contact info, and tracking of team availability. This includes supervising the creation of and ongoing management of an IP Database and a Developer Database (in conjunction with VP, Development).

Identifies, evaluates, and recommends Development options for WBIE's evolving Slate Plan based on established criteria for Warner Bros.’ ongoing slate of projects.

Manages RFP process with 3rd party Developers. Interfaces heavily with Warner Bros. Production & Development staff on project evaluation and due diligence to help mitigate project risk via a rigorous and well-documented selection process.

Manages bi-annual meetings for Production at development trade shows to (e.g. GDC & Leipzig).

Interfaces with Creative Executives from WB Theatrical on tent pole Movie-based games to evaluate future movie projects. Coordinates initial meetings and asset transfers (visual references, treatments, scripts, etc.). Creates presentations to garner Filmmaker approval (where required).

Provides input on budgets submitted by Developers. Recommends preliminary High-Level Terms and liaises with Business Development and Legal to close-out Long-Form Agreements.



JOB REQUIREMENTS:

BA/BS degree in Communications, Marketing, Business, Economics or other related field required.

MBA preferred.

6-8 years in the Entertainment Industry (Videogame Industry preferred), 3 of which should have been in a management or supervisory role – having worked on at least 5 shipped products.

In depth knowledge of business development, sales, marketing, finance, multi-media, and interactive services required.

Requires broad thinking which is both strategically and tactically oriented.

Understands publishing contracts and how to negotiate terms.

Ability to creatively conceptualize, be analytical, manage details, and get timely results.



The Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies is an equal opportunity employer and considers all candidates for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, marital status, military or veteran's status (including protected veterans, as may be required by federal law), sexual orientation or any other category protected by law.