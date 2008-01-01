Director, Data Science

YOUR CAREER! We are growing in the publishing space and looking to incubate new ideas – this is a great time to join the team and help us shape the organization! Our team will create games and interactive experiences that extend engagement with the company’s franchises on mobile, console, PC and emerging platforms such as Virtual and Augmented Reality.



YOUR SPACE! We have a start-up feel with big company resources. While each location is unique, our Gaming group sits on the DreamWorks Animation campus that is specifically designed to provide an unparalleled working environment. A tranquil campus tucked away with free yoga classes, water fountains, koi ponds, walking paths and even a few ping pong tables to help break up the day and inspire our employees to enjoy, innovate, and create.



YOUR LIFE! We offer a number of benefits and initiatives aimed at making sure our employees stay healthy and energized including medical/dental/vision insurance, paid time off, 401K, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, Summer Fridays, movie screenings, Universal Studios theme park passes, free annual health screenings and flu shots, an on-campus doctor, weight management and smoking cessation programs, as well as an on-campus nutritionist.





NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal’s policy is to provide equal employment opportunities to all applicants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, creed, gender, gender identity or expression, age, national origin or ancestry, citizenship, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, veteran status, membership in the uniformed services, genetic information, or any other basis protected by applicable law.





The Director, Data Science will work in a fast-paced environment, help guide the data science team and utilize the latest technologies to solve challenging problems. This role will collaborate closely with our Product, Technology, Marketing and Publishing teams to provide profound analytics-driven insights to optimize our Games business. This role reports to the SVP, Technology.





Job Duties:

The Director, Data Science will take an active leadership role in the following:

Helping build and lead a data science team handling analytics and statistical modeling for mobile and interactive games

Driving the development of data models (i.e. historical and predictive models) focusing on customer value, retention, and behavior

Working with the games team and partners to understand the needed KPIs in addition to what selected BI tools provide

Working closely with product, marketing, and technology teams to identify needs, translate them to modeling mandates and provide regular and ad hoc reports, forecasts, and recommendations

Partnering with project manager to develop and track schedules

Working with Data Science team to explain player behavior and campaign results

Identify, track and evaluate optimizations in multiple live games and customers with the aim of increasing both revenue and customer retention

Lead the design and execution of advanced analytical data exploration, mining, inference, models and systems

Manage multiple priorities across a mix of ad-hoc and operational projects

Translate complex problems and solutions to all levels of the organization

Develop self-service reports and interactive visualizations to improve data-based decision-making across the business





Additional Job Requirements:

Interested candidate must submit a resume/CV through www.nbcunicareers.com to be considered

Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States





Desired Characteristics:

Expertise in C/C++ a plus

Team-oriented and collaborative approach with a demonstrated aptitude and willingness to learn new methods and tools

Experience leading teams of data scientists or engineers

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written. Able to clearly communicate complex information to all levels of the organization, including to non-technical audiences